 Skip Nav
Street Style
These Street Style Looks Have Fashion Week Written All Over Them
Red Carpet Style
50 Iconic Emmys Gowns That Deserve Their Own Award
Street Style
25 Outfits That'll Inspire You to Blow the Dust Off Your Converse
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Fashion Girl's Guide to Wearing Leggings to Work

You've worn leggings to the gym and while out running errands, but to the office, that's always been a different story — until now. While many women may shy away from rocking this cozy staple at the workplace, it actually makes for a genius look for the office. Leggings are sleek and understated, easy to pair with your favorite statement-making boots or a colorful coat. And since leggings tend to fit snugly on your body, they're great for layering with looser pieces on top.

So if you're ready to give the office athleisure look a try, we hand selected a bit of inspiration to get you started. These 23 street style looks are ideal for re-creating — and rocking from 9-to-5 — as long as your office dress code allows it. Just scroll for a little refresher on how to rock leggings IRL and ITO (in the office)!


Layer On a Menswear-Inspired Blazer and Play With Proportions
Pair Subtle Leggings With Something Colorful
Add Drama to an All-Black Look With Bountiful Layering
Contrast Edgy Black Bottoms With Cozy White Pieces on Top
Keep Things More Casual in a Long Plaid Top and Trendy Sneakers
Layer Leggings Over a Long Vest or Tied Dress to Add a Unique Spin
Leggings and a Sweatshirt May Seem Too Casual, but With the Right Heels, This Outfit Works
Choose an Electric Blazer to Stand Out From the Crowd
Keep Things Cozy With a Warm Sweater, and Finish With Cool Booties
Finish Off a Sleek Look With a Long Vest to Keep Thing Covered
If Your Office Is More Creative, Pair Your Leggings With the Season's It Sneaker
Try Tall Boots and a Long Coat
Pair a Relaxed Style With Kitten Heels and a Starched Button-Down
With Sky-High Heels and a Structured Jacket Over Your Shoulders, You'll Look Perfectly Polished
Pair Shiny Leggings With a Lace-Up Sweater For a Sophisticated Yet Understated Outfit
Eye-Catching Pieces Like a Bold Poncho Pair Perfectly With Sleek Leggings
An Oversize Silk Top Feels More Sophisticated With Leggings and Pumps
Pair Leggings With a Textured Blazer For a Streamlined Look
Let a Fabulous Coat Do All the Talking
Opt For a Sporty Bomber Jacket Layered With a Cozy Vest For a Unique Look
Pair Slick Leggings With a Colorful Coat to Add Drama
Pile On Plenty of Layers When You Are Feeling Playful
Pair Your Black Leggings With a Contrasted White Coat and a Bold Red Lip
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Style How ToStreet StyleLeggings
Join The Conversation
Street Style
25 Outfits That'll Inspire You to Blow the Dust Off Your Converse
by Morgane Le Caer
Plaid Blazers
Street Style
by Rebecca Brown
Outfits to Wear With Flats
Street Style
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Fall Outfit Inspiration
Street Style
by Marina Liao
White Pumps For Fall 2017
Street Style
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds