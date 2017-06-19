This Greek Bride's Gorgeous Sheer Dress Just Might Outshine the Picturesque Background

We were casually scrolling through Instagram when we spotted Patricia Machado and João Bordon's wedding. The gorgeous wedding, which took place in Mykonos, had fashionable guests such as Helena Bordon in attendance. But even with the fashion-savvy crowd and the crystal blue waters of the Aegean Sea serving as a the perfect backdrop, we couldn't tear our eyes away from the bride's gorgeous dress.

For the wedding, Patricia wore a stunning white gown covered with delicate lace embroidery and 3-D floral appliqué at the bottom. The dress featured a low neckline covered by a sheer panel and a tulle train. Keep reading to have a look at the bride's stunning dress, along with the very fashion-forward guest list.