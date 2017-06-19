 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Greek Bride's Gorgeous Sheer Dress Just Might Outshine the Picturesque Background
Summer
20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop
Swimwear
These Forever 21 One-Piece Swimsuits Might Look Expensive, but They're All Under $28
Street Style
A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Greek Bride's Gorgeous Sheer Dress Just Might Outshine the Picturesque Background

We were casually scrolling through Instagram when we spotted Patricia Machado and João Bordon's wedding. The gorgeous wedding, which took place in Mykonos, had fashionable guests such as Helena Bordon in attendance. But even with the fashion-savvy crowd and the crystal blue waters of the Aegean Sea serving as a the perfect backdrop, we couldn't tear our eyes away from the bride's gorgeous dress.

For the wedding, Patricia wore a stunning white gown covered with delicate lace embroidery and 3-D floral appliqué at the bottom. The dress featured a low neckline covered by a sheer panel and a tulle train. Keep reading to have a look at the bride's stunning dress, along with the very fashion-forward guest list.

Related
This Bride Wore a Gorgeous Marigold Giambattista Valli Gown For Her Italian Wedding

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsWedding DressesBridalWedding
Join The Conversation
Wedding
Wedding Guest Dresses That Fit and Flatter Your Body Type
by Marina Liao
Converse x JW Anderson Sneaker Collaboration
Fashion News
Glittery Converse Are Here and Your Chuck Taylors Will Never Be the Same
by Perri Konecky
Franziska Balzer's Wedding Dress
The Royals
This German Bride's Sheer Wedding Gown Is Royal Approved Thanks to 1 Small Detail
by Marina Liao
Most Popular Wedding Dress Shape 2017
Giambattista Valli
by Sarah Wasilak
Gigi Hadid Striped Giraffe Pants
Gigi Hadid
You Don't Have to Crane Your Neck to See the Fun Print on Gigi Hadid's Pants
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds