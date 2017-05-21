 Skip Nav
One You See These Pearl Engagement Rings, You'll Say "I Do"
One You See These Pearl Engagement Rings, You'll Say "I Do"

For brides on the hunt for a unique engagement ring, a plain ol' diamond solitaire won't do. That's where gemstones like rubies and sapphires come into play, or if you want to go a completely different route, pearls. They make a classic statement, but they're still rare. They also symbolize harmony, humility, and purity, which are special qualities that represent a solid relationship. If you're leaning towards a pearl ring, scroll on to see some gorgeous Etsy options below.

