The 1 Street Style Trend From NYFW That Won't Go Away — Even in 2018

New York City gals are known for wearing black on black, but one look at the street style crew during Fashion Week, and you'll notice the complete opposite. Guests showed up in the brightest outfits they could find and never failed to add a pop of color with a shoe or bag.

Considering everyone was in town to check out Spring 2018's offerings, the colorful choices were appropriately vibrant. No color combination stood out to us more, however, than red and pink. Many attendees wore the two shades together, making for eye-catching ensembles we rounded up here. The palette was echoed on the Calvin Klein and Brandon Maxwell SS18 runways too, proving it's got staying power.

While you're probably thinking red and pink will clash, the ladies ahead confirm you can work both hues seamlessly into your outfits. We've translated the little tips and tricks — like wearing a red shoe with a pink dress — for you here. Learn how to master the combo before next Spring, because that's how you become a trendsetter.