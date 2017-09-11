 Skip Nav
The 1 Street Style Trend From NYFW That Won't Go Away — Even in 2018

New York City gals are known for wearing black on black, but one look at the street style crew during Fashion Week, and you'll notice the complete opposite. Guests showed up in the brightest outfits they could find and never failed to add a pop of color with a shoe or bag.

Considering everyone was in town to check out Spring 2018's offerings, the colorful choices were appropriately vibrant. No color combination stood out to us more, however, than red and pink. Many attendees wore the two shades together, making for eye-catching ensembles we rounded up here. The palette was echoed on the Calvin Klein and Brandon Maxwell SS18 runways too, proving it's got staying power.

While you're probably thinking red and pink will clash, the ladies ahead confirm you can work both hues seamlessly into your outfits. We've translated the little tips and tricks — like wearing a red shoe with a pink dress — for you here. Learn how to master the combo before next Spring, because that's how you become a trendsetter.

An easy way to try the red and pink combination? Start with a pink or red shoe and build your outfit from there. This street style star threw a bright blazer over her sequined skirt and graphic top and really brought the look together with her pastel pink pumps.
Susie Lau's pink crushed velvet blazer had hints of red on the pockets and lapels, which was the key to making it pair well with her dress.
If you prefer to make pink the center of your attention in your outfit, add a pop of red elsewhere, like with your skirt. Hannah Ongley effortlessly pulled this off during Fashion Week.
Let the designer do the work for you and choose a dress that already features the two colors.
If you own a red purse, consider wearing it with an all-pink outfit. The unexpected pairing will definitely catch everyone's attention.
Jean Shafiroff tackled this daring trend by wearing a pair of red boots with a pink shift dress. To keep the outfit from appearing costume-like, skip the prints like Jean did and opt for clean, sleek silhouettes.
You don't have to wear your brightest pinks with your brightest reds. Feel free to go for a darker tint with a pair of burgundy mules like Aimee Song did.
Instead of wearing a traditional denim jacket over your pink dress, wear a red one. The style switch-up is easy to pull off, as Natalie Suarez showed here.
We love Lisa Hahnbück's unexpected red fanny pack that she cinched around her pink ruffled skirt. Talk about mastering the trend while also bringing back a nostalgic accessory.
There can never be too much color or print mixing, as Darja Barannik proved. Her multicolor striped shirt paired nicely with her embellished red Louis Vuitton purse.
& Other Stories Coat
Anna October Silk Skirt
Lulu Guinness Clutch Bag
Vivetta Chengdu Top
Stuart Weitzman Boots
J.Crew Wide-Leg Pants
Topshop Pleat Ruffle Wrap Top
Gucci Dionysus Mini Bag
Victoria Beckham Skirt
Miu Miu Faux Fur Slipper
Zara Tailored Blazer
H&M Sweater
Loeffler Randall Sandal
Stylekeepers Top
