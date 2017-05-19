There's No Denying It — These 14 Pom-Pom Beach Bags Are Everything

The amount of items you carry to the beach or pool is excessive. Your sunscreen, shoes, towel, book, hat, etc. — the list goes on. Instead of whipping out that old canvas bag, add some spunk to your lounge-day look. Treat yourself to that perfect summertime carry-all. It's no secret that pom-poms are all the rage, from your earrings down to your shoes. Get in on this trend with one of these festive bags.