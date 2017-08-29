If you're a fashion girl, you're probably familiar with the classic Lady Dior bag and the signature Gancio clasp spotted on Salvatore Ferragamo Lady D chain-strap designs. But you might not have realized that these two creations were named after and popularized by the late Princess Diana.

While she collected an assortment of luxury handbags throughout the years, Diana's black quilted Dior satchel with gold hardware and her many Ferragamo crossbody pouches became iconic. Today, both brands still market these silhouettes with ties to the beloved royal. Read on to see Princess Diana wearing them, then shop the modernized versions.