Princess Diana Has 2 Handbags Named After Her — and They're Still Being Sold Today

If you're a fashion girl, you're probably familiar with the classic Lady Dior bag and the signature Gancio clasp spotted on Salvatore Ferragamo Lady D chain-strap designs. But you might not have realized that these two creations were named after and popularized by the late Princess Diana.

While she collected an assortment of luxury handbags throughout the years, Diana's black quilted Dior satchel with gold hardware and her many Ferragamo crossbody pouches became iconic. Today, both brands still market these silhouettes with ties to the beloved royal. Read on to see Princess Diana wearing them, then shop the modernized versions.

Salvatore Ferragamo Chevron Studs Gancio Lock Shoulder Bag
$2,100
Buy Now
Salvatore Ferragamo Double Gancio Minibag
$750
Buy Now
Princess Diana Carrying Her Lady Dior Bag
In Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1995, with kitten heels and a powder pink dress.
In England in 1996 at a children's charity event, popping out against a red contrast-panel blazer.
In Liverpool in 1995, styled with a marigold Versace suit.
Princess Diana Carrying Her Lady D Salvatore Ferragamo Bag
In London in 1993, Princess Diana wore her kelly green version with a matching suit and shoes.
The Modern Lady Dior Bag
The Modern Salvatore Ferragamo Bag
Salvatore Ferragamo Double Gancio Minibag ($750)
