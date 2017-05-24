The Real, but Funny Reason Princess Diana Held Her Clutch Close to Her Chest

Elegant satin clutches are classy and dainty accessories we kind of forget about until special occasions (ahem, weddings) roll around. For royals like Kate Middleton though, miniature clutches are the go-to. They've been carrying them for decades and Princess Diana, who was possibly the most stylish of them all, even designed her own bag with Anya Hindmarch. The designer, who called Princess Diana a "loyal customer," revealed that the royal also had a special code word for her clutches.

"We used to laugh when we designed what she called her 'cleavage bags,' little satin clutches which she would cover her cleavage with when she stepped out of cars," Anya Hindmarch said.

This was a practical move on Princess Diana's part since she was always being photographed. The fashion hack was absolutely genius and one Princess Diana had kept close to her chest, until now. Scroll on to see how the princess strategically used her many clutches as a shield, and maybe you'll feel inspired to do the same.