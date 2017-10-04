This Was the Last Pair of Shoes Jimmy Choo Ever Made For Princess Diana

Zeroing in on Princess Diana's most beloved shoe brand isn't hard: she loved her Jimmy Choos. The royal and designer had a special relationship, and Princess Diana trusted Jimmy to design her footwear for all her social engagements. In an interview with Today, Jimmy remembered how kind the royal was to work with and said, "She always sent me a card that said, 'Thanks, Jimmy, thanks for coming to Kensington Palace to see me.'"

Though Jimmy Choo now offers glittered and crystal-embellished heel options to fans, Princess Diana always kept her choices simple. She gravitated towards elegant satin slingback pumps and v-shaped shoes that had a short heel, which were more comfortable to walk in. In fact, Jimmy revealed the last pair of shoes he ever designed for the late princess was a pair of "flat pumps." While we don't know the exact color or shape, Princess Diana did wear this very shoe design to a Catherine Walker dinner in 1995. Read ahead to see all of Princess Diana's iconic Jimmy Choo moments.