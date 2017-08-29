 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life
A Complete Guide to Owning and Wearing Fall's Biggest Boot Trends
9 Jewelry Trends That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Look
Meet the Princess Who Dresses Better Than Kate Middleton

If you thought Kate Middleton had quite the fashion-forward wardrobe, perhaps you haven't been following the outfit choices of another royal: Princess Mary of Denmark. The polished dresser beat out the Duchess of Cambridge as most stylish royal in a recent poll conducted by Hello! magazine. Out of 30,000 readers, a whopping 30 percent were team Mary, a number that immediately sparked our interest.

So we went back into the archives and found plenty of Mary's chicest looks, which, truth be told, may be a bit more daring than those seen on Kate. Read on to see them all as we hold out hope for Kate this year.

When She Mastered a Victorian-Style Lace Top
When She Rocked a Sleeveless Coat to Copenhagen Fashion Week
When She Looked Like a Disney Princess at the Swedish Royal Wedding
When She Went Neutral on Her Visit to Germany
When She Showed Off This Floral Number
When She Gave Us Coat Envy
When She Pulled Off This Patterned Topper
When She Was Sleek in Silver
And Also in Cranberry
When She Gave Off Kate Middleton Vibes
When She Went the Traditional Route in Japan
When She Knew Earrings Were the Best Accessory
When We Fell in Love With This Outerwear Look
When She Still Looked Stylish While Skiing
When She Was Superglam at the 2014 Bambi Awards
When She Realized a Pin Was the Perfect Addition
When She Went Casual Cool
When She Topped Off Her Look With a Fascinator
When She Attended the 2013 Crown Prince Couple Awards in This Tiered Masterpiece
When She Went Classic in a Tailored Dress
When Her Flowy Coral Dress Screamed Princess
When She Showed Us All How to Really Wear a Tiara
When She Replaced Her Crown With an Oversize Hat
When She Looked Simply Dreamy at a Charity Dinner
When She Wore an All-White Suit
When She Hung Out With Kate in a Polished Ensemble
When She Truly Was a Princess Bride
