Meet the Princess Who Dresses Better Than Kate Middleton

If you thought Kate Middleton had quite the fashion-forward wardrobe, perhaps you haven't been following the outfit choices of another royal: Princess Mary of Denmark. The polished dresser beat out the Duchess of Cambridge as most stylish royal in a recent poll conducted by Hello! magazine. Out of 30,000 readers, a whopping 30 percent were team Mary, a number that immediately sparked our interest.

So we went back into the archives and found plenty of Mary's chicest looks, which, truth be told, may be a bit more daring than those seen on Kate. Read on to see them all as we hold out hope for Kate this year.