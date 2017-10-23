 Skip Nav
Forget Statement Accessories — the Minimalist Jewelry Trend Is All You Need

As a self-proclaimed minimalist, I prefer simple, more subtle pieces over glaring statement ones. Whether in my clothing, footwear, or accessory choices, I often find that the elegance of more refined pieces makes a statement all on its own. And this is especially true when it comes to jewelry. But it's not just for aesthetic purposes. There are plenty of upsides to opting for delicate necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings — even if you're not a minimalist. Ahead are five convincing reasons you should keep it simple the next time you find yourself reaching for a loud piece.

They work with anything you wear
You can sport them every day
You don't have to worry about going overboard
They make your features look more delicate
They're easy to pack
