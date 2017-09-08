 Skip Nav
Street Style
The 1 Outfit That Pops Up Every Fashion Week Without Fail
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice of York Hangs With Kate Middleton, but Her Style's on Another Level
Street Style
Meet the 22 Best Dressed Women at Fashion Month
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All of the Queen's Most Amazing Necklaces

They are worth millions of pounds, and kept secure in the vaults under Buckingham Palace. They represent love, power, and intrigue. Their beauty is famed and their history is unique — one was nearly lost to a royal mistress, one was the subject of investigation, and another has links to ancient history. They are the queen's most impressive and important necklaces, and we have rounded up the top 17 in her majesty's personal collection . . .

Related
The 10 Most Exquisite and Extravagant Tiaras in European Royal Vaults

Queen Alexandra's Dagmar Necklace
The Emir of Qatar Nacklace
Three-Strand Pearls
The Delhi Durbar Necklace
The King George Vl Victorian Suite
The Coronation Necklace
The Crown Rubies
The Baring Ruby Necklace
The Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace
The King Faisal of Saudi Arabia Necklace
The King Khalid of Saudi Arabia Necklace
The Festoon Necklace
Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee Necklace
The Queen's Brazilian Aquamarines
The City of London Fringe Necklace
The Godman Necklace
The Bandeau Necklace
The Kent Parure
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IINecklacesJewelry
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Meet the Only Royal Queen With More Designer Bags Than Kate Middleton
by Sarah Wasilak
Prince Harry in Northern Ireland September 2017
Prince Harry
Harry Is the Perfect Prince Charming as He High-Fives a Baby in Belfast
by Gemma Cartwright
Pictures of the British Royal Family Dancing
The Royals
27 Pictures of the British Royal Family Dancing Their Butts Off
by Marcia Moody
Best Pictures of Prince Harry in 2017
Prince Harry
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince George's First Day of School
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds