Meet the Only Royal Queen With More Designer Bags Than Kate Middleton

Consider Queen Rania of Jordan's wardrobe. She wears fancy, high-fashion outfits on the regular (she could have just stepped off the runway in this fringed Balmain skirt), and she has impeccable taste in everything from outerwear to ballgowns. So are you surprised that her handbag lineup is every girl's dream?

The 47-year-old royal masters total sophistication with the help of her Louis Vuitton totes and eye-catching Fendi satchels, most of which you can find on the feeds of your favorite street style bloggers. It seems like every time there's a Queen Rania sighting, we're left with a new bag to covet. Read on to see all the shapes, colors, and sizes she's worn so far, then shop the styles she owns that are still available now.

Louis Vuitton Capucines BB Bag
$4,800
Buy Now
Queen Rania Owns This Top-Handle Louis Vuitton Bag
She's a Fan of Fendi's Strap You Collection, Affixing an Orange Design Onto Her Tote
Queen Rania Owns This Leopard Louis Vuitton Bag
Her Bottega Veneta Bag Comes in a Cranberry Shade
She Vacations With This Balenciaga Hobo Bag
And Owns the Louis Vuitton Capucines Bag in Cherry Red
She Also Carries Her Quilted Mini Louis Vuitton Purse Often
The Queen's Fendi Crossbody Always Makes a Statement
We Love Her Powder-Blue Top-Handle Satchel
This Monogrammed Louis Vuitton Bag Goes With Everything
And Her Lanvin Shoulder Bag Is Feminine and Sophisticated
The Queen Owns This 3.1 Phillip Lim Clutch
And a Chic YSL Satchel in Black
Her Neutral Fendi Tote Is a Staple
She Owns a Sleek Duffel Bag, Too, For Casual Days
The Queen's Prada Clutch Has an Ombré Effect
This Shoulder Bag Has Obvious Statement-Making Details
And Doesn't Every Girl Need the Perfect White Bag to Complement a Monochrome Look?
