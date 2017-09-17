Why Rachel Bloom Said "F*ck It" and Bought Her Own Emmys Gown

After having a hard time finding a gown to borrow for the 2017 Emmy Awards, Rachel Bloom was basically like "f*ck it" and bought one herself. In a red carpet interview with E!, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and actress said, "I bought this dress because Gucci is not lending me a dress."

Rachel later clarified her comment . "We didn't ask Gucci to dress me [because] they loan to very few," she tweeted. "That being said, pickings are still slim for non-sample size ladies."

There's a silver lining for all of us: Rachel plans on reselling the sexy lace gown following her Emmys appearance. "I can resell it. I said in an interview before it is hard to get places to lend to me because I am not a size zero, but also I can afford it, so it's OK." The actress said she'll likely list the $3,500 gown on The Real Real tomorrow. If you're the slightest bit interested in snagging the dress straight from her tomorrow, browse pictures of her rocking it ahead.