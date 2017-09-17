 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Why Rachel Bloom Said "F*ck It" and Bought Her Own Emmys Gown

After having a hard time finding a gown to borrow for the 2017 Emmy Awards, Rachel Bloom was basically like "f*ck it" and bought one herself. In a red carpet interview with E!, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and actress said, "I bought this dress because Gucci is not lending me a dress."

Rachel later clarified her comment . "We didn't ask Gucci to dress me [because] they loan to very few," she tweeted. "That being said, pickings are still slim for non-sample size ladies."

There's a silver lining for all of us: Rachel plans on reselling the sexy lace gown following her Emmys appearance. "I can resell it. I said in an interview before it is hard to get places to lend to me because I am not a size zero, but also I can afford it, so it's OK." The actress said she'll likely list the $3,500 gown on The Real Real tomorrow. If you're the slightest bit interested in snagging the dress straight from her tomorrow, browse pictures of her rocking it ahead.

Related
We're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet

Gucci Viscose Jersey and Lace Gown
$3,500
Buy Now
Gucci Viscose Jersey and Lace Gown
$3,500
Buy Now
Why Rachel Bloom Said "F*ck It" and Bought Her Own Emmys Gown
Why Rachel Bloom Said "F*ck It" and Bought Her Own Emmys Gown
Why Rachel Bloom Said "F*ck It" and Bought Her Own Emmys Gown
Why Rachel Bloom Said "F*ck It" and Bought Her Own Emmys Gown
Gucci Viscose Jersey and Lace Gown
Start Slideshow
Rachel BloomAward SeasonRed CarpetCelebrity StyleGucciEmmy Awards
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds