23 Perfect Travel Outfits From Girls Who Are Always on the Go

How do you select an ensemble that'll be comfortable enough to travel in, but chic enough to keep you from feeling sluggish? You surely wouldn't enjoy sitting tight in a dress, and your track pants and oversize sweatshirt might as well be pajamas.

Lucky for you — and for me — the fashion bloggers below have struck the perfect balance between cozy and cool. Their effortless travel looks are more than inspiration for an off-duty day — they're a surefire way to pull off your next trip in style.

— Additional reporting by Marina Liao