23 Perfect Travel Outfits From Girls Who Are Always on the Go

How do you select an ensemble that'll be comfortable enough to travel in, but chic enough to keep you from feeling sluggish? You surely wouldn't enjoy sitting tight in a dress, and your track pants and oversize sweatshirt might as well be pajamas. Lucky for you — and for me — the fashion bloggers below have struck the perfect balance between cozy and cool. Their effortless travel looks are more than inspiration for an off-duty day — they're a surefire way to pull off your next trip in style. — Additional reporting by Marina Liao First stop ✈️ Doha (pic from this morning now I'm such a disaster 😅) 🇦🇪❤️ Recién aterrizada en Doha y lista para nuestro segundo vuelo a Dubai (foto de esta mañana, ahora estoy algo más destruida 😅) @qatarairways #lovelypepatravels #lovelypepa #dubai #mydubai A photo posted by Alexandra Pereira (@lovelypepa) on May 19, 2015 at 1:13pm PDT Image Source: Instagram user lovelypepa Traveling is exciting, so your airport attire should also be equally fun. Dig out that graphic shirt or unique top you wouldn't wear otherwise. 'Stay hungry, stay foolish.' - Steve Jobs I 📸 @niuiork A photo posted by BrookeHil 🙏 (@brookecarriehil) on Mar 20, 2016 at 11:59am PDT Image Source: Instagram user brookecarriehil An all-black outfit works anywhere, anytime. Top if off with a smart-looking black fedora and a bright bag. quick airport outfit ✈️✨ #desiwears #airportstyle A photo posted by Desi (@desifare) on Jun 5, 2015 at 9:08am PDT Image Source: Instagram user desifare Airport style is all about layering. Pair tights with shorts and throw on a comfortable hoodie with a jacket. Soooo excited to travel again with my bestfriend/sister @songofstyle ✈️ we're off to Europe weeeeeee! 👯 A photo posted by Dani Song (@songdani) on May 10, 2015 at 10:05am PDT Image Source: Instagram user songdani Aimee Song and her sister, Dani, are a jet-setting fashion duo. If you're sporty like Dani, wear a stylish athletic set that offers plenty of breathing room. If you're edgier, however, a leather jacket, denim shorts, and a pair of statement black booties will be your go-to look. adidas Lotus Print Sweatshirt $65 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more adidas Sport Tops Cara de sono e o #aerolook de hoje! 😜 #geontheroad #backhome A photo posted by Garotas Estúpidas (@camilacoutinho) on Mar 22, 2016 at 7:02pm PDT Image Source: Instagram user camilacoutinho A light cape is the best type of outerwear for ladies trying to channel Olivia Palermo's style. This patterned one is breezy and billowy, perfect for Summer. Ahhhhh... It's finally time to head back home!🙏🏼 Thankful for the very productive weeks in Paris and Brazil! -------- Ahhhh, finalmente chegou a hora de voltar pra casa!!! Grata pelas semanas produtivas, e de muito trabalho, em Paris e aqui no Brasil!🙏🏼✨ #travel A photo posted by Camila Coelho (@camilacoelho) on May 10, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT Image Source: Instagram user camilacoelho If there's one fashionable shoe we keep seeing again and again at the airport, it's the sneaker. We're not talking about the ones you wear running. Rather, it's the stylish kicks that pop up at Fashion Week or at industry events. Whether you go for white or a multicolored pair, your sneaker choice will make the outfit. Nusssss, tinha esquecido de postar esse look que ameiiiii usar no #spfwn41! Ele é todo @apartamento03 e foi o meu amore @aderbalfreire que produziu ☺️ #spfwn41 A photo posted by Mariah Bernardes Maia (@blogdamariah) on Apr 30, 2016 at 11:53am PDT Image Source: Instagram user blogdamariah There's one easy airport look anyone can master, and it's the sweater over a skirt or dress. This style is basically two looks in one. Overalls + #mycalvins = today's post {link in profile} | shop the full look 👉🏼 www.liketk.it/1uP2g #liketkit #ootd #ontheblog #dallasblogger A photo posted by Sage Coralli • So Sage Blog (@sosageblog) on Jun 18, 2015 at 7:30pm PDT Image Source: Instagram user sosageblog When you truly don't have anything to wear on the plane, grab your trusty overalls and build an outfit around it. Go with a crop top and sneakers for a laid-back vibe. You'll quickly see why overalls are one of the most versatile pieces in your closet. Chegou o dia 🙌 já estou prontinha e embarcando para minha viagem para San Francisco, Los Angeles, Grand Canyon e Vegas 😱 Vão me acompanhar? Vou postar tudinho por aqui e no snapchat 👻 Todas as malas são da @bagaggio! #carolderodinhas #carolviaja #airportstyle #aerolook A photo posted by F🌟Hits Digital Influencer (@carolinatognon) on May 16, 2015 at 12:36pm PDT Image Source: Instagram user carolinatognon Break up an all-black ensemble with a printed jacket. You also won't have to worry about freezing in the overly air-conditioned terminal. Traveling to Milan with the baby #TheBlondeSaladNeverStops #Matilda A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Jan 24, 2016 at 8:03pm PST Image Source: Instagram user chiaraferragni When you have a furry travel companion, you'll want an outfit that won't require too much attention so you can focus on your pal. Take a cue from Chiara Ferragni and pack all the essentials into an eye-catching backpack. A minimal getup and statement sneakers tie the whole look together. On my way To #PuntaDelEste ❤️ Tô chegando @clauwbartelle #lalaontour #lalaempuntadeleste {Mantô @trousseauoficial tênis @dolcegabbana } A photo posted by Lalá Noleto (@lalanoleto) on Jan 15, 2016 at 4:44am PST Image Source: Instagram user lalanoleto If you're traveling for a meeting and have to wear a button-down, throw a shawl or cape over your shirt for a comfier and more casual feel. Once you land, you can quickly pull it off and put on a blazer. Ciao Milano! 🙏🏻☔️ #ThassiaTakesFW #ThassiaemMilao #Btviaja #MFW A photo posted by Thássia Naves (@thassianaves) on Sep 23, 2015 at 6:55am PDT Image Source: Instagram user thassianaves For an instantly classic outfit, the trench coat is your best friend. Throw on a pair of flats and you'll be ready to go once your plane lands. All about comfort. ☁️ A photo posted by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on May 6, 2016 at 4:38pm PDT Image Source: Instagram user sincerelyjules Sweaters provide just the right amount of coziness and warmth. Keep your outfit interesting by turning to an oversized bag. A pair of ripped denim and slightly beat-up sneakers keep the entire look casual but Instagram-worthy. See you in 11 hours #California!!! ✈️🌴🙌 A photo posted by Andy Torres (@stylescrapbook) on Nov 30, 2014 at 12:48am PST Image Source: Instagram user stylescrapbook Now channeling: the edgy motorcycle babe. A chic leather jacket makes the perfect topper for your chunky turtleneck when you’ve got a long trip ahead of you. Next stop Istanbul ✈️ #TheBlondeSaladNeverStops #TheBlondeSaladGoesToIstanbul A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Mar 12, 2016 at 12:25am PST Image Source: Instagram user chiaraferragni When it's cold where you're coming from and where you're headed, your sleek puffer is the perfect coat to throw over your lightweight layers. Just stuff it in the overhead compartment once you board the plane, and you'll be the perfect temperature. Same thing different day. #onesuitcase #notenough A photo posted by Shea Marie (@peaceloveshea) on Apr 10, 2016 at 10:35am PDT Image Source: Instagram user peaceloveshea Your low-top sneakers will get you where you need to be going in no time at all, and distressed skinnies and a simple coat make for the perfect foundation. The best part about this look? All these pieces are wardrobe staples you'll surely want to wear while you're on your trip. hello hotlantaaa A photo posted by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on Sep 26, 2014 at 7:14am PDT Image Source: Instagram user weworewhat Overalls to the airport? Why not? Especially when they’re loose and cozy like Danielle Bernstein’s. Bonus points if they also match your headphones. Samsonite’s contest for my NYC collaboration ends this Friday! If you haven’t entered yet, all you have to do is share a picture explaining what inspires you about NYC and tag #Tips2Go and @MySamsonite – all info on http://tips2go.samsonite.eu @Jobvermeulenphoto A photo posted by Zina Charkoplia (@zinafashionvibe) on Oct 29, 2014 at 7:11am PDT Image Source: Instagram user zinafashionvibe Never forget to tie a sweatshirt around your waist when you're headed to the airport. Even if it's warm where you're coming from, you'll be shivering without a cover-up once you feel the chill on the plane. I definitely don't mind spending my birthday on a plane, especially when it means heading somewhere sunny and warm! Excited to head to Palm Beach with the @lillypulitzer team for the next few days ✈️ #backintheair #palmbeachbound #birthdaystyle #travel #gmgtravels A photo posted by Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) (@juliahengel) on Nov 4, 2014 at 7:30am PST Image Source: Instagram user juliahengel This look is for the preppy traveler. Pile on your go-to essentials that you know will work with other outfits you packed — we mean those white cropped skinnies and tweed jacket. And should you feel like grabbing a bite to eat once you arrive at your destination, you'll be set in your signature style. <airport style> A photo posted by Blair Eadie / Atlantic Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on Sep 24, 2014 at 9:06am PDT Image Source: Instagram user blaireadiebee The two items in every girl's closet? Ripped jeans and a striped sweater. You know you can work these pieces into any ensemble, so you might as well wear them while you're traveling. A blanket scarf works just as well as your go-to jacket while you're in transit. Today's airport style in my slouchy skinnies and #Chanel sneakers. ✈️🗽#JetSetAimee A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Nov 4, 2014 at 9:49pm PST Image Source: Instagram user songofstyle Aimee Song pulls off the denim-and-blazer combo like a total pro. But of course, her outfit is airport ready with the addition of high-top sneakers and a comfortable graphic tee. Where to next? ✈️🌍🌎🌏 A photo posted by Jessica Stein (@tuulavintage) on Oct 16, 2014 at 3:41am PDT Image Source: Instagram user tuulavintage Your slouchy trench coat is a wardrobe classic to begin with. But chances are it'll also keep you warm and help you stay polished, no matter where you're headed. Throw one over a simple tee, and opt for slip-on loafers in order to get around easily. Milano here we come! 🇮🇹 Ready to spend the week with @mcarthurglengroup & @joeytierney 🇮🇹 #denimicons A photo posted by Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell) on Sep 13, 2014 at 4:24pm PDT Image Source: Instagram user smashleybell Traveling with a friend? All the more reason to have a little fun with your look and turn heads at the airport. While one of you may prefer jeans and the other harem pants, contrast your graphic t-shirts, and play up your own signature styles.