You're About to Buy All Your Jeans From Reformation's New Denim Line

Reformation is slowly converting us into solely dressing in the brand, and we don't mind. The label previously launched a swim line, a vintage collection, and a petite section, and now it plans to expand into the denim and basics category with a sister line called Reformation Jeans. Sticking with the same eco-friendly script, this new collection features 46 pieces ranging from $28 to $148.

If you're already excited to shop, you can put yourself on the wait list for your favorite items. Then on Oct. 23, you can officially purchase everything in stores or online. We have our calendars marked and credit cards ready, but until then, check out what to expect from Reformation Jeans ahead.

