This Is the Summer Top You're Seeing All Over Instagram

Before you say, "I don't need another off-the-shoulder top," you'll want to check out Instagram's most popular shirt. The fashion crowd's quickly scooping up the Fernanda Top from Related Apparel for their #OOTD snaps, and we can see the wide appeal for this striped design.

The scrunched material adds an interesting texture to outfits, while the cropped fit gives off sexy-casual vibes for Summer. The more we look at it, the more we like it. Our favorite way to wear the top would be with jeans and slides, but as you'll find below, it's incredibly versatile — some bloggers are even styling it with a swimsuit.

Much like the trendy Culta Gaia bag (that also had its Instagram moment), the Fernanda Top is the It item you need right now. Scroll to shop the piece and similar versions ahead.