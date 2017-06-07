 Skip Nav
This Is the Summer Top You're Seeing All Over Instagram

Related Apparel's Fernanda Top

This Is the Summer Top You're Seeing All Over Instagram

Before you say, "I don't need another off-the-shoulder top," you'll want to check out Instagram's most popular shirt. The fashion crowd's quickly scooping up the Fernanda Top from Related Apparel for their #OOTD snaps, and we can see the wide appeal for this striped design.

The scrunched material adds an interesting texture to outfits, while the cropped fit gives off sexy-casual vibes for Summer. The more we look at it, the more we like it. Our favorite way to wear the top would be with jeans and slides, but as you'll find below, it's incredibly versatile — some bloggers are even styling it with a swimsuit.

Much like the trendy Culta Gaia bag (that also had its Instagram moment), the Fernanda Top is the It item you need right now. Scroll to shop the piece and similar versions ahead.

14 Brands Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Love

J.o.a. · Forever 21 · Dolce & Gabbana

A post shared by Jamie Kidd (@jamienkidd) on

California Dreaming ✨ Que pasen un felíz día disfrutando sin clases y sin trabajo 🙌🏻 #monday #ootd #potd

A post shared by Divani Vasil (@divanidosa) on

A post shared by Gaby Gómez (@modacapital) on

A post shared by Veronica Ferraro (@veronicaferraro) on

A post shared by Brittany Xavier (@thriftsandthreads) on

A post shared by Christie Ferrari (@christie_ferrari) on

Shop the Top

Fernanda Top ($97)

Fernanda Top
$97
from relatedapparel.com
Buy Now
J.o.a.
Stripe Off Shoulder Blouse
$68
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more J.o.a. Longsleeve Tops
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Embroidered Puff-Sleeve Top
$28
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tops
Barneys New York Longsleeve Tops
Teija Women's Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Blouse
$500
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Longsleeve Tops
shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops
ENGLISH FACTORY Stripe Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Top
$87
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops
Dolce & Gabbana
Striped Cotton Crop Top
$575
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Tops
Related ApparelFashion InstagramsCrop TopsGet The LookTopsStreet StyleTrendsShopping
