6/07/17 6/07/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Street Style Related Apparel's Fernanda Top This Is the Summer Top You're Seeing All Over Instagram June 7, 2017 by Marina Liao 256 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Before you say, "I don't need another off-the-shoulder top," you'll want to check out Instagram's most popular shirt. The fashion crowd's quickly scooping up the Fernanda Top from Related Apparel for their #OOTD snaps, and we can see the wide appeal for this striped design. The scrunched material adds an interesting texture to outfits, while the cropped fit gives off sexy-casual vibes for Summer. The more we look at it, the more we like it. Our favorite way to wear the top would be with jeans and slides, but as you'll find below, it's incredibly versatile — some bloggers are even styling it with a swimsuit. Much like the trendy Culta Gaia bag (that also had its Instagram moment), the Fernanda Top is the It item you need right now. Scroll to shop the piece and similar versions ahead. Related14 Brands Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Love Shop Brands J.o.a. · Forever 21 · Dolce & Gabbana A post shared by Jamie Kidd (@jamienkidd) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PST California Dreaming ✨ Que pasen un felíz día disfrutando sin clases y sin trabajo 🙌🏻 #monday #ootd #potd A post shared by Divani Vasil (@divanidosa) on May 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT A post shared by Gaby Gómez (@modacapital) on May 4, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT A post shared by Veronica Ferraro (@veronicaferraro) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT A post shared by Brittany Xavier (@thriftsandthreads) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:32am PDT A post shared by Christie Ferrari (@christie_ferrari) on May 8, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT Shop the Top Fernanda Top ($97) Fernanda Top $97 from relatedapparel.com Buy Now J.o.a. Stripe Off Shoulder Blouse $68 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more J.o.a. Longsleeve Tops Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Embroidered Puff-Sleeve Top $28 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tops Barneys New York Longsleeve Tops Teija Women's Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Blouse $500 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Barneys New York Longsleeve Tops shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops ENGLISH FACTORY Stripe Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Top $87 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops Dolce & Gabbana Striped Cotton Crop Top $575 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Tops Share this post Related ApparelFashion InstagramsCrop TopsGet The LookTopsStreet StyleTrendsShopping