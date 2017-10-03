 Skip Nav
9 Bridal Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Spring
Paris Fashion Week Street Style Is Everything You've Been Waiting For
Surprise! Chanel Spring Comes With Rain Boots and Tie-Dye
Rihanna Is the First to Wear Saint Laurent's Yeti Thigh-High Boots — Are You That Surprised?

Rihanna was the first person to wear Saint Laurent's rhinestone-covered slouchy boots, and now she's nabbed another fresh off the runway style. The singer is the first to rock Saint Laurent's fuzzy thigh-high boots from the brand's Spring 2018 collection.

Riri showed off the Yeti-inspired boots on Instagram, which are surely going to replace last season's disco ball style. She wore the feathered boots with an Off-White minidress and a denim shirt by Raf Simons. Have a look at Rihanna's full ensemble ahead.

The Boots Are From Saint Laurent's Spring 2018 Collection
