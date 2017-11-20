 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Sabrina Carpenter's Thigh-High Boots Were Made to Dominate the Red Carpet
Award Season
The AMAs Red Carpet Set the Tone For Award Season
Award Season
Who Won the American Music Awards Red Carpet?
Award Season
The Hit Shoe of Award Season Is Miles Away From a Dainty Heel
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Sabrina Carpenter's Thigh-High Boots Were Made to Dominate the Red Carpet

Sabrina Carpenter was the unexpected style star of the American Music Awards. The 18-year-old singer, known for her various Disney Channel roles, took a risk by wearing a groovy plaid coat by Missoni. It was her thigh-high platform Casadei boots, however, that caught everyone's attention.

Leading up to the big show, Sabrina's stylist, Jason Bolden, shared a picture of her wearing the colorful coat. Sabrina was in attendance to welcome Shawn Mendes to the stage for his performance. Ahead, see pictures of her refreshing and adventurous ensemble.

Related
The AMAs Red Carpet Is Setting the Tone For an Award Season That Will Blow Your Mind
Sabrina Carpenter's Thigh-High Boots Were Made to Dominate the Red Carpet
Sabrina Carpenter's Thigh-High Boots Were Made to Dominate the Red Carpet
Sabrina Carpenter's Thigh-High Boots Were Made to Dominate the Red Carpet
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sabrina CarpenterAward SeasonAmerican Music AwardsRed CarpetCelebrity Style
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Made a Political Statement With Her Date to the AMAs
by Celia Fernandez
Lady Gaga's 2017 American Music Awards Performance
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's Soulful AMAs Performance Is What Dreams Are Made Of
by Quinn Keaney
Shawn Mendes's American Music Awards Performance 2017
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Brought His Good Looks and Stellar Vocals to the AMAs
by Terry Carter
Lady Gaga's Azzedine Alaia Dress American Music Awards 2017
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Looks Like an '80s Bombshell in Her Gingham Minidress at the AMAs
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Reactions to BTS at the American Music Awards 2017
Award Season
BTS's AMAs Performance Brought Out the Most Extra Reactions
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds