Sabrina Carpenter American Music Awards 2017
Sabrina Carpenter's Thigh-High Boots Were Made to Dominate the Red Carpet
Sabrina Carpenter was the unexpected style star of the American Music Awards. The 18-year-old singer, known for her various Disney Channel roles, took a risk by wearing a groovy plaid coat by Missoni. It was her thigh-high platform Casadei boots, however, that caught everyone's attention.
Leading up to the big show, Sabrina's stylist, Jason Bolden, shared a picture of her wearing the colorful coat. Sabrina was in attendance to welcome Shawn Mendes to the stage for his performance. Ahead, see pictures of her refreshing and adventurous ensemble.
