Selena Gomez's Dress Is Modest With the Perfect Touch of Sexy

We've already dubbed Selena Gomez the reigning queen of Spring street style, and her latest outfit just further proves she's beyond deserving of her hypothetical throne and crown. The star was recently spotted out and about in New York City looking as polished and elegant as ever. At first glance, we thought her dress — a navy blue number with a large button closure and exaggerated shoulders — was a modest choice. But then she turned to the side and we immediately noticed how the dress showed just the right amount of skin beneath its billowing shoulders.

She paired her Jacquemus wrap dress with a pair of simple ankle-strap heels by Louis Vuitton. Ahead, shop Selena's exact dress, along with other similarly chic options.