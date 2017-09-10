 Skip Nav
Street Style
These Street Style Looks Say 1 Thing: It's Fashion Week
The Royals
Meet the Only Royal Queen With More Designer Bags Than Kate Middleton
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Received This 1 Piece of Jewelry More Precious Than Diamonds
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress

Selena Gomez arrived at Business of Fashion's 500 Gala in New York wearing a sheer Rodarte gown that was hand beaded and stitched with dramatic florals. This came just one day after the singer showed off a perfectly modest Valentino party dress, proving that Selena knows exactly the right moment to turn up the glamour. Presumably, if you've got the option of wearing a newly-debuted Spring 2018 gown that promises to stun, you go all out.

With the help of her stylist, Kate Young, Selena selected the most appropriate undergarments, including black high-waisted briefs that worked to highlight the intricate embroideries on her dress. She slipped into Jimmy Choo sandals and held a delicate box clutch from Tod's. As any girl would, Selena wore a long coat into the party, waiting until the very last moment to reveal what was surely the most striking look in the room.

Related
11 Years of Selena Gomez's Style in 11 Photos

Selena's Dress on the Rodarte Runway in Paris
Selena Arrived at the Business of Fashion Gala in Her Rodarte Gown
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Spring 2018All AnglesSelena GomezRed CarpetCelebrity StyleRodarteNew York Fashion WeekDressesFashion Week
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez Wore Fall's Most Popular Boot With a Special Pair of Pants
by Marina Liao
Ashley Graham's Michael Kors Dress at Daily Front Row Awards
ashley graham
by Marina Liao
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez at Harper's Bazaar Icons 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Monica Sisavat
Most Popular Fashion Week Outfit
Street Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Princess Beatrice of York Style
Princess Beatrice
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds