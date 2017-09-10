Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress

Selena Gomez arrived at Business of Fashion's 500 Gala in New York wearing a sheer Rodarte gown that was hand beaded and stitched with dramatic florals. This came just one day after the singer showed off a perfectly modest Valentino party dress, proving that Selena knows exactly the right moment to turn up the glamour. Presumably, if you've got the option of wearing a newly-debuted Spring 2018 gown that promises to stun, you go all out.

With the help of her stylist, Kate Young, Selena selected the most appropriate undergarments, including black high-waisted briefs that worked to highlight the intricate embroideries on her dress. She slipped into Jimmy Choo sandals and held a delicate box clutch from Tod's. As any girl would, Selena wore a long coat into the party, waiting until the very last moment to reveal what was surely the most striking look in the room.