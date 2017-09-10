Selena Gomez Rodarte Dress at Business of Fashion Gala
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress
Selena Gomez arrived at Business of Fashion's 500 Gala in New York wearing a sheer Rodarte gown that was hand beaded and stitched with dramatic florals. This came just one day after the singer showed off a perfectly modest Valentino party dress, proving that Selena knows exactly the right moment to turn up the glamour. Presumably, if you've got the option of wearing a newly-debuted Spring 2018 gown that promises to stun, you go all out.
With the help of her stylist, Kate Young, Selena selected the most appropriate undergarments, including black high-waisted briefs that worked to highlight the intricate embroideries on her dress. She slipped into Jimmy Choo sandals and held a delicate box clutch from Tod's. As any girl would, Selena wore a long coat into the party, waiting until the very last moment to reveal what was surely the most striking look in the room.