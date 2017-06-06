 Skip Nav
You Can Tell Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are in Sync by the Way They Dress For Date Night

Date night is an excuse to dress up, which is why Selena Gomez went with a sexy silver slip. The singer's in New York City both promoting her own music and supporting The Weeknd, who's on tour. The couple snuck in a night out before his shows. For the outing, Selena wore a silver dress with a plunging neckline and lace detailing on the bust — a daring and sultry choice for nighttime. (Though for Selena, dressing sexy isn't unusual.) The star's beau matched her look ever-so-slightly with the pattern on his bomber jacket.

It appears Selena loved her date-night look, as she posed for several Instagram snaps. We have a feeling The Weeknd liked it too, as the two cozied up to one another, holding hands as they walked down the street. Scroll on to see the two together, then shop similar lingerie-inspired dresses.

