19 Sexy Boots That Will Instantly Spice Up Any Outfit

If you're totally boot obsessed, then you already know right now is the best time to start thinking about which ones you should invest in this Fall. Lately we've been seeing sleek sock-like and shiny-colored leather options, all styles that have one major theme in common: they're super sexy. Sexy boots aren't just reserved for celebs like Gigi Hadid or Rihanna; you can definitely rock the hot look yourself. From thigh-high choices that you can wear with skirts and dresses to cool white ankle booties that will spice up your old jeans, there are a variety of looks to choose from. Shop our top picks and snag a pair that will make you look and feel your best.