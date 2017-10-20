 Skip Nav
Shopbop Just Dropped a Perfectly Sparkly Holiday Collection, and We're Obsessed

We've barely dipped our feet into the cold-weather season, but are falling hard — and fast — for all things Fall fashion. From warm coats to knockout boots, we can barely keep our credit cards in our wallets. And with Shopbop's exclusive holiday collection launching (it dropped today), we're feeling the spirit more than ever. If you're looking for head-turning dresses, sparkly track pants, or jewel-toned jewelry, we've rounded up our favorite picks that you need to jump on now.

Pam & Gela Tracksuit
Michelle Mason Velvet Wrap Jacket Dress​
Baja East Printed T-Shirt​ and Jocelyn Feather Bolero​
MSGM Sequin Chevron Sweatshirt
Fall FashionShopbop
