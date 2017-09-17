 Skip Nav
Street Style
10 Trends That Didn't Make the Cut This Year — and What You Should Wear Instead
DSTLD
I Finally Gave Mom Jeans a Try, and I Have to Admit, I Didn't Hate Them
Red Carpet Style
50 Iconic Emmys Gowns That Deserve Their Own Award
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 7 Biggest Things to Know About New York Fashion Week

What's next in fashion just walked the New York Fashion Week runways, so we've got a pretty good idea what your closets will look like for Spring '18. These are the defining looks that will shape the racks next season. From sweet short suiting to bold, shimmering fabrics, we're breaking down just the big takeaways and giving you seven key looks. Read on for the details. This, folks, is the future of fashion.

Modern Romance
Rebecca Taylor Spring 2018
Carolina Herrera Spring 2018
Ulla Johnson Spring 2018
Zimmermann Spring 2018
Lavender Takeover
The Row Spring 2018
Victoria Beckham Spring 2018
Coach Spring 2018
Tibi Spring 2018
Day Glow
Cynthia Rowley Spring 2018
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018
Michael Kors Spring 2018
3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2018
Coach Spring 2018
Take Flight
Kate Spade Spring 2018
Public School Spring 2018
Rosie Assoulin Spring 2018
Tibi Spring 2018
We Go High
Prabal Gurung Spring 2018
Rebecca Taylor Spring 2018
Tibi Spring 2018
DVF Spring 2018
Trench Dressing
3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2018
Michael Kors Spring 2018
Jonathan Simkhai Spring 2018
Victoria Beckham Spring 2018
6
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Spring FashionRunwaySpringNew York Fashion WeekTrendsFashion Week
Join The Conversation
3.1 phillip lim
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Latin Avocado Recipes
Spring
Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes
by Alessandra Foresto
Military Jackets
Must Haves
19 Military-Inspired Jackets That Every Girl Should Own at Least One Of
by Krista Jones
Weekend Outfit Ideas
Spring Fashion
The Weekend Outfits Every Woman Should Try
by Sarah Wasilak
How to Treat Children's Seasonal Allergies
Summer
4 Ways to Rethink How You Treat Your Child's Allergies
by Melissa Walker paid for by Children's FLONASE® SENSIMIST™ Allergy Relief
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds