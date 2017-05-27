 Skip Nav
Show Off Your Free Spirit In These 15 Spring Bohemian Essentials

Spring Essentials For Bohemians

Show Off Your Free Spirit In These 15 Spring Bohemian Essentials

Being a true bohemian means you have a laid-back personality and your clothing probably reflects that. You go for comfort and ease over super trendy items and you like to take things as they come. You've probably been described as a free-spirit far too many times to count and you don't mind it one bit.

When it comes to your clothes you'd rather be in a wide-brimmed hat and an airy maxi dresses rather than a minimalist's favorite of a crisp, white button-downs and trousers. From tasseled earrings to a suede, fringed jacket, here are the 15 Spring essentials you need to bring out your inner boho goddess.

Image Source: Getty
Suede Jacket
Suede Jacket

Style this studded Missguided Fringe Detail Faux Suede Jacket ($99) with a bodysuit and high-waisted jeans.

Missguided
Black Studded Fringe Detail Faux Suede Jacket
$81
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Jackets
Tassel Earrings
Tassel Earrings

Let these J.Crew Women's Colorblock Bead Tassel Earrings ($65) move to the beat of your free-spirited heart.

J.Crew
Women's Colorblock Bead Tassel Earrings
$65
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Earrings
Crossbody Bag
Crossbody Bag

We had our eye on this bag since it made its runway debut. Get the best of both accessory worlds since the Chloé Medium Nile Leather Bracelet Saddle Bag ($1,690) doubles as a bracelet too.

Chloé
Medium Nile Leather Bracelet Saddle Bag - Grey
$1690
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Chloé Bags
Oversize Sunglasses
Oversize Sunglasses

What's boho without a pair of oversize sunglasses? Give these yellow Tory Burch Oversize Tinted Sunglasses ($65) a try.

Tory Burch
Oversize Tinted Sunglasses
$65
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sunglasses
Hairband
Hairband

Another classic bohemian accessory is the hairband. Wear this Missoni Hair-band ($75) in the brand's classic zig-zag print.

Missoni
Hair-band
$75
from Italist
Buy Now See more Missoni Hair Accessories
Stackable Jewelry
Stackable Jewelry

When it comes to jewelry, more is more. Stack up your jewels starting with this Chloé Carly Hand-Chain Bracelet ($630).

Off 5th Bracelets
Carly Hand-Chain Bracelet
$630
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Off 5th Bracelets
Comfortable Tee
Comfortable Tee

Everyone needs a lived-in t-shirt they can wear on a daily basis. Wear this Socialite Strap Front Tee ($29) under a suede or denim jacket.

Socialite
Women's Strap Front Tee
$29
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Socialite Tees
Kimono
Kimono

How cute is this SEA Printed Silk Kimono ($565)? It's lightweight and comfortable enough to explore a new city in. Plus, it's perfect for festival season when worn with shorts and a tank top.

Sea
Printed Silk Kimono - Red
$565 $396
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sea Jackets
Fringe Bag
Fringe Bag

You won't regret buying this Rebecca Minkoff Finn Crossbody Bag ($195). Fit all of your daily essentials in this fringe-tastic bag.

Rebecca Minkoff
Finn Crossbody Bag
$195
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags
Breezy Blouse
Breezy Blouse

Whether you choose an off-the shoulder or a embroidered top, every bohemian needs a breezy blouse. Why not try both with this LOFT Floral Lace Striped Off The Shoulder Blouse ($60)?

LOFT
Floral Lace Striped Off The Shoulder Blouse
$59
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Longsleeve Tops
Slides
Slides

Slide into something a little more comfortable in a pair of Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slide Sandals ($290).

Gucci
GG Blooms Supreme slide sandal
$290
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sandals
Gladiator Sandals
Gladiator Sandals

Another boho essential? Gladiator sandals. Style these Madewell Kana Lace Up Gladiator Sandals ($70) with a short dress.

Madewell
Kana Lace Up Gladiator Sandals
$69.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Madewell Sandals
Denim Cut-Offs
Denim Cut-Offs

For an everyday look, wear these One Teaspoon Classic Bonita Shorts ($99) with a lived-in tee and low-top sneakers.

One Teaspoon
Classic Bonita Shorts
$99
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more One Teaspoon Shorts
Maxi Dress
Maxi Dress

Rather than going for a plain maxi dress, choose one that's Spring friendly like this ruffled Asos Maxi Tea Dress in Floral Print ($73).

Asos
Maxi Tea Dress with Ruffle Detail in Floral Print
$76
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Wide Brimmed Hat
Wide Brimmed Hat

Top off any look with a floppy hat like this Lack of Color The Spencer Wide Brimmed ($69) hat.

Need Supply Co. Hats
The Spencer Wide Brimmed
$69
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Hats
