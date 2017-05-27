5/27/17 5/27/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Spring Essentials For Bohemians Show Off Your Free Spirit In These 15 Spring Bohemian Essentials May 27, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 61 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Being a true bohemian means you have a laid-back personality and your clothing probably reflects that. You go for comfort and ease over super trendy items and you like to take things as they come. You've probably been described as a free-spirit far too many times to count and you don't mind it one bit. When it comes to your clothes you'd rather be in a wide-brimmed hat and an airy maxi dresses rather than a minimalist's favorite of a crisp, white button-downs and trousers. From tasseled earrings to a suede, fringed jacket, here are the 15 Spring essentials you need to bring out your inner boho goddess. RelatedThese Jaw-Dropping Jewels Are About to Replace Your Choker Obsession Shop Brands Missguided · J.Crew · Chloé · Tory Burch · Missoni · Socialite · Sea · Rebecca Minkoff · LOFT · Gucci · Madewell · One Teaspoon · Asos Image Source: Getty Suede Jacket Style this studded Missguided Fringe Detail Faux Suede Jacket ($99) with a bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. Missguided Black Studded Fringe Detail Faux Suede Jacket $81 from Missguided Buy Now See more Missguided Jackets Tassel Earrings Let these J.Crew Women's Colorblock Bead Tassel Earrings ($65) move to the beat of your free-spirited heart. J.Crew Women's Colorblock Bead Tassel Earrings $65 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more J.Crew Earrings Crossbody Bag We had our eye on this bag since it made its runway debut. Get the best of both accessory worlds since the Chloé Medium Nile Leather Bracelet Saddle Bag ($1,690) doubles as a bracelet too. Chloé Medium Nile Leather Bracelet Saddle Bag - Grey $1690 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Chloé Bags Oversize Sunglasses What's boho without a pair of oversize sunglasses? Give these yellow Tory Burch Oversize Tinted Sunglasses ($65) a try. Tory Burch Oversize Tinted Sunglasses $65 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sunglasses Hairband Another classic bohemian accessory is the hairband. Wear this Missoni Hair-band ($75) in the brand's classic zig-zag print. Missoni Hair-band $75 from Italist Buy Now See more Missoni Hair Accessories Stackable Jewelry When it comes to jewelry, more is more. Stack up your jewels starting with this Chloé Carly Hand-Chain Bracelet ($630). Off 5th Bracelets Carly Hand-Chain Bracelet $630 from Off 5th Buy Now See more Off 5th Bracelets Comfortable Tee Everyone needs a lived-in t-shirt they can wear on a daily basis. Wear this Socialite Strap Front Tee ($29) under a suede or denim jacket. Socialite Women's Strap Front Tee $29 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Socialite Tees Kimono How cute is this SEA Printed Silk Kimono ($565)? It's lightweight and comfortable enough to explore a new city in. Plus, it's perfect for festival season when worn with shorts and a tank top. Sea Printed Silk Kimono - Red $565 $396 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Sea Jackets Fringe Bag You won't regret buying this Rebecca Minkoff Finn Crossbody Bag ($195). Fit all of your daily essentials in this fringe-tastic bag. Rebecca Minkoff Finn Crossbody Bag $195 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags Breezy Blouse Whether you choose an off-the shoulder or a embroidered top, every bohemian needs a breezy blouse. Why not try both with this LOFT Floral Lace Striped Off The Shoulder Blouse ($60)? LOFT Floral Lace Striped Off The Shoulder Blouse $59 from LOFT Buy Now See more LOFT Longsleeve Tops Slides Slide into something a little more comfortable in a pair of Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slide Sandals ($290). Gucci GG Blooms Supreme slide sandal $290 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Sandals Gladiator Sandals Another boho essential? Gladiator sandals. Style these Madewell Kana Lace Up Gladiator Sandals ($70) with a short dress. Madewell Kana Lace Up Gladiator Sandals $69.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Madewell Sandals Denim Cut-Offs For an everyday look, wear these One Teaspoon Classic Bonita Shorts ($99) with a lived-in tee and low-top sneakers. One Teaspoon Classic Bonita Shorts $99 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more One Teaspoon Shorts Maxi Dress Rather than going for a plain maxi dress, choose one that's Spring friendly like this ruffled Asos Maxi Tea Dress in Floral Print ($73). Asos Maxi Tea Dress with Ruffle Detail in Floral Print $76 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses Wide Brimmed Hat Top off any look with a floppy hat like this Lack of Color The Spencer Wide Brimmed ($69) hat. Need Supply Co. Hats The Spencer Wide Brimmed $69 from Need Supply Co. Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Hats Share this post ShopSpring FashionSpringTrendsShopping