9 Street Style Trends You'll Wear For the Rest of 2017
June 3, 2017 by Marina Liao

Every season, we can count on street style stars to inspire the way we style the latest trends. One look at their outfits, and we're convinced that white boots are worth investing in and that a corset is wearable IRL. We spotted these pieces on trendsetters across major cities like NYC and Paris, and as Fashion Month comes to a close, we're left with a shopping list longer than we ever anticipated. Since it's difficult to keep track of every amazing street style outfit you see, we've managed to boil the looks down to nine repeated trends. These are the ones you will be wearing for the rest of the year. And if you're eager to get ahead on Fall '17, here are the eight major trends from the runways. 1 White Boots
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
Just as white sneakers are a staple in your closet, white boots are about to become a must have, too. You can wear them with fishnet tights and a leather miniskirt for a retro feel or style the shoes with mom jeans and a crop top. Either way, the white boot is cooler than it has ever been. 2 Wide-Leg Tuxedo Trousers
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
Every boss lady (in life or in fashion) needs a smart pair of tailored trousers. During Fashion Week, the streets of NYC were filled with the wide-leg variety coming in designs like stripes and materials like silk. 3 Tassle Drop Earrings
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
Meet the ubiquitous earrings of the moment: the tassle drop. These colorful, dangling accessories brighten up every outfit you wear and, surprisingly, are not as heavy as they appear. 4 Bracelet Bags
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
We predicted the bracelet bag trend aka ring bag last year, and our predictions have since come true as many It girls carried one during Fashion Week with the most popular choice being the Chloé Nile. 5 The Extralong-Sleeved Top
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
Don't worry about rolling up your sleeves anymore. The trend is to keep them extra long — to the point where you can't see your hands. This look was all over the runway and, as this street style star proves, it's wearable in IRL too. 6 A Glove Pump
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
The glove pump is two things: snug and fit. Though you've likely seen the style around before, with more color and style iterations, a gloved heel will be your go-to choice for footwear this Spring. 7 Shiny Leather Trench
Image Source: Getty / Edward Berthelot
Bored of your beige trench coat? Opt for a quality leather version with a bit of sheen like Candela Novembre's. This outerwear not only looks super luxe but will feel like it too. If Parisian women are wearing the coat, we need one too. 8 A Bandana as a Bag Strap
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
Your favorite bandana has another practical use: a bag strap. Aimee Song tied a white one to the clasps of her Chloé Drew and carried her bag that way for a cool, fashionable touch. It's sort of genius, and we're happy to borrow the idea. 9 The Corset
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
Corsets have become more than just Kim Kardashian's method for highlighting her waist. The corset was one of the trendiest street style pieces to rock at Fashion Week. With various lace-up and strappy styles, wear yours over a jacket or dress. Fall 2017Style How ToGet The LookStreet StyleFall FashionFashion WeekShopping