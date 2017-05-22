14 Stars Who Weren't Afraid to Show Off Their Baby Bumps in a Bikini

The cutest way to announce a pregnancy or show off your baby bump might be with a bikini snap. Stars like Behati Prinsloo and Chrissy Teigen weren't shy about documenting their growing bellies on Instagram, often with a photo at the beach or pool. They always radiated confidence and happiness in their 'grams with plenty of maternity-friendly pieces all mamas-to-be can rock. Whether it be a classic black bikini or a printed one-piece, read on for some style inspo straight from your favorite celebrities.



