20 Stylish Watches That Will Look Just as Good on Dad as They Will on You

Father's Day is fast approaching, and one of the most classic gifts you can give is a watch. It's a great idea — dudes collect timepieces like you collect shoes. But we have an even greater idea: why not shop for yourself while you're browsing for the stylish dad in your life? All of the watches below are versatile, some featuring leather bands and others gold or metal, and they'd look just as good on your wrist as they would on a guy's. In fact, you might even find yourself purchasing two of the same accessory when you check out. If the designs below don't speak to you, these brands make women's styles that retail at similar price points, so you too can get your fill. Just scroll to get started.