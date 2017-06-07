20 Stylish Watches That Will Look Just as Good on Dad as They Will on You

 Skip Nav
Father's Day is fast approaching, and one of the most classic gifts you can give is a watch. It's a great idea — dudes collect timepieces like you collect shoes. But we have an even greater idea: why not shop for yourself while you're browsing for the stylish dad in your life? All of the watches below are versatile, some featuring leather bands and others gold or metal, and they'd look just as good on your wrist as they would on a guy's. In fact, you might even find yourself purchasing two of the same accessory when you check out. If the designs below don't speak to you, these brands make women's styles that retail at similar price points, so you too can get your fill. Just scroll to get started.

Shop Brands
Michael Kors · Reclaimed Vintage · Vivienne Westwood · Daniel Wellington · Tommy Hilfiger · Timex · Nixon · Larsson & Jennings · Versace · MVMT · Salvatore Ferragamo · Burberry · Casio · Skagen · Marc Jacobs · HUGO BOSS
Image Source: The 5th
What could be more classic than a gold Michael Kors watch? We love how the Greer style ($425) completely exposes the inside of the dial. Any guy would get a kick out of that.

Michael Kors
Greer Gold-Tone Watch
$425
from Michael Kors
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Watches
The 5th continuously offers up simple watches like this Melbourne Minimal White & Tan ($105) style, an essential in anyone's wardrobe.

this Melbourne Minimal White & Tan
$105
from the5th.co
Buy Now
The orange dial on the Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Black Watch ($48) gives it extra appeal.

Reclaimed Vintage
Inspired Black Mesh Watch With Orange Dial
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Reclaimed Vintage Watches
The Vivienne Westwood VV080GNTN Bermondsey Leather Watch In Tan ($332) has that vintage aesthetic so many guys will love.

Vivienne Westwood
VV080GNTN Bermondsey Leather Watch In Tan
$332
from Asos
Buy Now See more Vivienne Westwood Watches
Who could turn down the awesome graphic on the Salvatore Ferragamo Moon Phase Two-Tone Watch ($829)?

Salvatore Ferragamo
40mm 1898 Sport Men's Moon Phase Two-Tone Watch w/ Leather Strap, Black
$1,275 $828.75
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Watches
There's nothing like some good old patriotic style touches in the midst of the Summer months. The Daniel Wellington Classic Cambridge Rose Gold Watch ($195) is a given.

Daniel Wellington
Classic Cambridge Rose Gold and NATO Strap Watch, 40mm
$195
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Daniel Wellington Watches
The Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cool Sport Black Silicone Strap Watch ($95) has two faces in one.

Tommy Hilfiger
Men's Cool Sport Black Silicone Strap Watch 42mm 1791326
$95
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Watches
The color pairings on the Timex Weekender Chrono Oversized Watch ($79) are undeniably fresh.

Timex
Weekender Chrono Oversized
$79
from HBX
Buy Now See more Timex Watches
Is it a bracelet or a watch? The gold Nixon Station Bracelet Watch ($250) seems to be both.

Nixon
Men's Station Bracelet Watch, 41Mm
$250
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nixon Watches
The gunmetal shade of this Burberry Men's Swiss Watch ($671) is irreplaceable.

Burberry
Watch, Men's Swiss Chronograph Gray Ion Plated Stainless Steel Bracelet 42mm BU9354
$895 $671.25
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Burberry Watches
The ASOS Watch With Tan Faux Leather Strap And Bird Design ($29) is perfect for the dude who loves all things nature.

ASOS Watch With Tan Faux Leather Strap And Bird Design
$29
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
If he's into a classic rectangular face shape, shop Larsson & Jennings's Norse CM Watch ($335).

Larsson & Jennings
Norse CM Watch
$335
from East Dane
Buy Now See more Larsson & Jennings Watches
The Men's Versace V-Ray Chronograph Leather Strap Watch ($1,995) is for an eccentric type that loves a touch of luxury.

Versace
Men's 'V-Ray' Chronograph Leather Strap Watch, 44Mm
$1,995
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Versace Watches
There's nothing cooler than a throwback to the digital age with Casio's Digital Watch ($18) — and it's for a very fair price.

Casio
Men's Digital Watch - A158WEA-9
$24.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Casio Watches
The sandstone leather strap on the MVMT Chrono Series Watch ($135) is perfectly paired with icy blue hands.

MVMT
Chrono Series - 45 mmGun Metal/Sandstone Leather
$135
from MVMT
Buy Now See more MVMT Watches
What guy wouldn't love the combination of steel and Facebook blue? We were immediately attracted to Skagen's Ancher Mesh Bracelet Watch ($80).

Skagen
Men's Ancher Mesh Bracelet Watch
$185 $79.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Skagen Watches
Quirky meets sporty is the AX Armani Exchange Chronograph Woven Cord Strap Watch ($230).

Nordstrom Watches
Men's Ax Armani Exchange Chronograph Woven Cord Strap Watch, 48Mm
$230
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Watches
Sure, it might be a hefty price to pay, but the Autodromo Stradale Automatic Cream Dial Watch ($875) is inspired by the mechanics of a race car — and that's straight up awesome.

Autodromo Stradale Automatic Cream Dial Watch
$875
from autodromo.com
Buy Now
The Marc Jacobs Fergus Collection Analog Watch ($414) is for the guy who keeps it casual, yet sophisticated.

Marc Jacobs
Fergus Collection MBM9716 Men's Analog Watch
$1,039 $413.95
from Ice.com
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Watches
The Hugo Boss Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Strap Watch ($245) is a classic men's watch that's not in-your-face or over the top.

HUGO BOSS
1513481 Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Strap Watch One Size Assorted-Pre-Pack
$245
from HUGO BOSS
Buy Now See more HUGO BOSS Watches
