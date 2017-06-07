6/07/17 6/07/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Father's Day Stylish Men's Watches 20 Stylish Watches That Will Look Just as Good on Dad as They Will on You June 7, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 245 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Father's Day is fast approaching, and one of the most classic gifts you can give is a watch. It's a great idea — dudes collect timepieces like you collect shoes. But we have an even greater idea: why not shop for yourself while you're browsing for the stylish dad in your life? All of the watches below are versatile, some featuring leather bands and others gold or metal, and they'd look just as good on your wrist as they would on a guy's. In fact, you might even find yourself purchasing two of the same accessory when you check out. If the designs below don't speak to you, these brands make women's styles that retail at similar price points, so you too can get your fill. Just scroll to get started. Shop Brands Michael Kors · Reclaimed Vintage · Vivienne Westwood · Daniel Wellington · Tommy Hilfiger · Timex · Nixon · Larsson & Jennings · Versace · MVMT · Salvatore Ferragamo · Burberry · Casio · Skagen · Marc Jacobs · HUGO BOSS What could be more classic than a gold Michael Kors watch? We love how the Greer style ($425) completely exposes the inside of the dial. Any guy would get a kick out of that. Michael Kors Greer Gold-Tone Watch $425 from Michael Kors The 5th continuously offers up simple watches like this Melbourne Minimal White & Tan ($105) style, an essential in anyone's wardrobe. this Melbourne Minimal White & Tan $105 from the5th.co The orange dial on the Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Black Watch ($48) gives it extra appeal. Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Black Mesh Watch With Orange Dial $48 from Asos The Vivienne Westwood VV080GNTN Bermondsey Leather Watch In Tan ($332) has that vintage aesthetic so many guys will love. Vivienne Westwood VV080GNTN Bermondsey Leather Watch In Tan $332 from Asos Who could turn down the awesome graphic on the Salvatore Ferragamo Moon Phase Two-Tone Watch ($829)? Salvatore Ferragamo 40mm 1898 Sport Men's Moon Phase Two-Tone Watch w/ Leather Strap, Black $1,275 $828.75 from Last Call by Neiman Marcus There's nothing like some good old patriotic style touches in the midst of the Summer months. The Daniel Wellington Classic Cambridge Rose Gold Watch ($195) is a given. Daniel Wellington Classic Cambridge Rose Gold and NATO Strap Watch, 40mm $195 from Lord & Taylor The Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cool Sport Black Silicone Strap Watch ($95) has two faces in one. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cool Sport Black Silicone Strap Watch 42mm 1791326 $95 from Macy's The color pairings on the Timex Weekender Chrono Oversized Watch ($79) are undeniably fresh. Timex Weekender Chrono Oversized $79 from HBX Is it a bracelet or a watch? The gold Nixon Station Bracelet Watch ($250) seems to be both. Nixon Men's Station Bracelet Watch, 41Mm $250 from Nordstrom The gunmetal shade of this Burberry Men's Swiss Watch ($671) is irreplaceable. Burberry Watch, Men's Swiss Chronograph Gray Ion Plated Stainless Steel Bracelet 42mm BU9354 $895 $671.25 from Macy's The ASOS Watch With Tan Faux Leather Strap And Bird Design ($29) is perfect for the dude who loves all things nature. ASOS Watch With Tan Faux Leather Strap And Bird Design $29 from us.asos.com If he's into a classic rectangular face shape, shop Larsson & Jennings's Norse CM Watch ($335). Larsson & Jennings Norse CM Watch $335 from East Dane The Men's Versace V-Ray Chronograph Leather Strap Watch ($1,995) is for an eccentric type that loves a touch of luxury. Versace Men's 'V-Ray' Chronograph Leather Strap Watch, 44Mm $1,995 from Nordstrom There's nothing cooler than a throwback to the digital age with Casio's Digital Watch ($18) — and it's for a very fair price. Casio Men's Digital Watch - A158WEA-9 $24.99 from Kohl's The sandstone leather strap on the MVMT Chrono Series Watch ($135) is perfectly paired with icy blue hands. MVMT Chrono Series - 45 mmGun Metal/Sandstone Leather $135 from MVMT What guy wouldn't love the combination of steel and Facebook blue? We were immediately attracted to Skagen's Ancher Mesh Bracelet Watch ($80). Skagen Men's Ancher Mesh Bracelet Watch $185 $79.97 from Nordstrom Rack Quirky meets sporty is the AX Armani Exchange Chronograph Woven Cord Strap Watch ($230). Nordstrom Watches Men's Ax Armani Exchange Chronograph Woven Cord Strap Watch, 48Mm $230 from Nordstrom Sure, it might be a hefty price to pay, but the Autodromo Stradale Automatic Cream Dial Watch ($875) is inspired by the mechanics of a race car — and that's straight up awesome. Autodromo Stradale Automatic Cream Dial Watch $875 from autodromo.com The Marc Jacobs Fergus Collection Analog Watch ($414) is for the guy who keeps it casual, yet sophisticated. Marc Jacobs Fergus Collection MBM9716 Men's Analog Watch $1,039 $413.95 from Ice.com The Hugo Boss Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Strap Watch ($245) is a classic men's watch that's not in-your-face or over the top. HUGO BOSS 1513481 Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Strap Watch One Size Assorted-Pre-Pack $245 from HUGO BOSS