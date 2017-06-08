How to Make Sure Your Instagram Feed's Up to Date With the Fashion World

We like to think of Instagram as a VIP pass to the best fashion parties, behind-the-scenes snaps, and off-duty stylings of our favorite models and fashion insiders. It's the number one place to catch a glimpse of eye candy, from street style accessories to inspirational #OOTD looks.

Not sure you're following the right crowd? Just scroll down to find the handful of people who will keep you entertained and in the know all day long. From the most stylish actresses, funny fashion ladies, and renowned magazine photographers to major campaign stars, you can be sure this is one carefully curated list of industry insiders. Needless to say, your feed's about to get Insta cool. On Snapchat too? Make sure you're following the right bloggers and It models.