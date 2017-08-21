 Skip Nav
30 Summer Dresses to Show Off Your Favorite Features

We all have that one part of our body that we want to show off and put on full display when Summer finally arrives. For some, it's their toned legs, while for others, it's their waistline.

Summer dresses are a great way to highlight your favorite features, effortlessly. They're easy enough to throw on during those lazy mornings when you don't want to spend hours trying to figure out what to wear, but you'll look so put together, nobody will know it took you mere minutes to get ready.

For even easier shopping, click directly on the part you want the dress to accentuate.

Bust
This Sadie & Sage Floral Print Maxi Dress ($98) will look good on every body type.
As does this Forever Nightwalker Floral Maxi Dress ($68) that features a thigh-high split.
Show off just a hint of cleavage in this Billabong Wrap Midi Dress ($60).
If you want something that's fun and flirty, opt for this Privacy Please x Revolve Hamlet Dress ($178).
Waist
You can also try this Christin Michaels Amie Seersucker Gingham Fit and Flare Dress ($174) that is cinched at the waist.
Show off your curves by wearing a belted dress like this striped Ruken Jenny Dress ($185).
Bring attention to your waistline in this Maje Tie-Front Gingham Cotton Mini Dress ($275).
For something a little more flowery, try this Topshop Daisy Print Ruffle Tea Dress ($90).
Arms
Or this adorable HVN Lily Falling Floral-Print Silk Slip Dress ($445).
Brighten up your day by wearing this orange Halston Structured Dress With Front Cut Out ($345).
Have some fun in this asymmetrical Michelle Mason One-Shoulder Floral-Print Voile Dress ($655).
Give the world the cold shoulder in this Privacy Please x Revolve Delta Dress ($178).
Legs
Summers are for LWD (aka little white dresses) like this Topshop Structured Frill Dress ($130).
Or go the opposite direction by sticking to a classic LBD like this Lioness All Summer Long Ruffle Dress ($66).
This Privacy Please Lomax Dress ($178) comes in a cute cherry print and features a front split.
Add florals into your summer rotation by wearing this mini Privacy Please June Dress ($188).
Back
This Kate Spade Stripe Dress ($198) features a open twist back.
How gorgeous is this open-back Missguided Floral Plisse Frill Sleeve Dress ($48)? It even has dramatic bell sleeves.
For something you can wear from brunch in the afternoon to drinks at night, wear this maroon For Love & Lemons x Revolve Lace Up Dress ($259).
This red-and-white Forget Me Not Dress ($158) by Lovers + Friends x Revolve is a great dress for a casual occasion.
Shoulders
One way you can show off your décolletage is by wearing this Tibi Strapless Mini Dress ($75).
H&M's Jacquard-Weave Dress ($249) is made with glittery threads and features a slit in the front.
This For Love & Lemons Amelia Strapless Mini Dress ($356) is a dramatic take on the off-the-shoulder look.
For something that's feminine and sweet, buy this J.Crew Off-the-Shoulder Strapless Dress With Ties in Faille ($168).
Summer FashionTrendsDressesShopping
