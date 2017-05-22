 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
5 Rules For Sunglasses Shopping Like a Professional

Sunglasses For Face Shape

5 Rules For Sunglasses Shopping Like a Professional

As a self-ascribed sunglasses connoisseur, I'm constantly searching for pairs to add to my collection. So you'd think said collection is pretty huge, right? Wrong. As excited as I get over glittery Miu Miu cat eyes and Wildfox's round, retro designs, they never end up flattering my face shape — in my opinion anyway. Whether it's that my brows are too visible, rising high over the top of the frame, or that the lens color doesn't mesh well with my skin tone, eyewear shopping has never ended well for me.

Both tired of my frustrations and inspired by Kate Young's collection for Tura that I previewed, I reached out to Jennifer Coppel, the vice president of brand management at Tura Eyewear. Jennifer offered me five trustworthy rules for sunglasses shopping, then answered my burning questions like, "Should your optical lenses be the same silhouette as your shades?" and "Does your hair color have to match your glasses?" Scroll for five tips you should remember next time you're on the prowl for a new pair, then check out our interview with Jennifer, and shop the styles she recommends based on your own face shape.

The Five Simple Rules of Sunglasses Shopping

1. Opposites Attract: Look for a sunglass shape that is the opposite shape of your face. For example, if your face is rounder, look for a square or rectangular sunglass.
2. Create a Balance: Look for a size that balances your face. For example, if your face is smaller on top and larger on the bottom, you need an oversize frame to create balance top-to-bottom.
3. Size Matters: Check the size and/or description to determine if the size is right for you. Size is even more important than shape. An oversize frame on a petite face will overwhelm it.
4. Look to the Past: Look at the sunglasses you've purchased in the past, analyze the shape, and then try to find an "update" in a fresh new color or new material.
5. It's All About the Frame: It's really about trying on the frame. Until you try on the frame, you won't know if it flatters you. Try on lots of frames!

Related
Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Devoted to These Sunglasses Brands

Shop Brands
Ann Demeulemeester · Ray-Ban · Michael Kors · Givenchy · Fendi · Karen Walker · Calvin Klein · Acne Studios · Prada
Image Source: Courtesy of Tura
Should Your Sunglasses and Optical Lenses Take the Same Shape?

A post shared by Tura Inc (@turainc) on

"Yes, typically a shape that works well on your face for a sunglass will also work well for an eyeglass. However, you can be much more extreme with your sunglass shape. For example, in a sunglass you can wear a very extreme cat eye shape, but in an eyeglass you may want to tone down the shape a bit. Without a dark lens, it will look too extreme. Also, many faces will benefit from an eyeglass shape that is a little more angular in the corners, whereas this is much less important in a sunglass shape."

Should Your Skin Tone and Hair Color Complement Your Sunglasses?

A post shared by Tura Inc (@turainc) on

"Just like with face shape, the rule of contrast applies to color. Colors that contrast your skin tone typically work better. Also, colors that match your hair color will be very wearable and flattering."

What Is the Most Universally Classic Pair of Sunglasses?
What Is the Most Universally Classic Pair of Sunglasses?
Image Source: Courtesy of Tura

"The most classic is a tortoise square shape, a shape similar to the Wayfarer."

What's 1 Common Error People Make When Shopping For Sunglasses?

A post shared by Tura Inc (@turainc) on

"They don’t pay attention to the fit. A bad bridge fit will make the sunglasses sit too low or fall down often. I also often see people in frames that are too big or too small for their face."

If Your Face is Square . . .
If Your Face is Square . . .

Go for something round, like the Kate Young x Tura June Sunglasses ($282).

If Your Face Is Round . . .
If Your Face Is Round . . .

Go for something oversize and square, like the Kate Young x Tura Colette Sunglasses ($280).

If Your Face Is Oval . . .
If Your Face Is Oval . . .

Go for a cat shape, like the Kate Young x Tura Cecilia Sunglasses ($282).

If Your Face Is Heart . . .
If Your Face Is Heart . . .

Go for a small aviator with a strong brow, like the Kate Young x Tura Sabine Sunglasses.

TuraFashion InstagramsFashion InterviewStyle TipsPopsugar InterviewsKate YoungStyle How ToGet The LookGlassesSunglassesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Kate Young x Tura June Sunglasses
from coolframes.com
$282
Ann Demeulemeester
Black Large Round Sunglasses
from SSENSE
$460
Ray-Ban
55MM Round Sunglasses
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$160
Kate Young x Tura Colette Sunglasses
from coolframes.com
$280
Michael Kors
Habor Mist 55MM Oversize Square Sunglasses
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$159
Givenchy
53MM Oversized Square Sunglasses
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$395
Kate Young x Tura Cecilia Sunglasses
from coolframes.com
$282
Fendi
Black Two-Tone Cat-Eye Sunglasses
from SSENSE
$350
Karen Walker
Babou Cat-Eye Sunglasses
from MODA OPERANDI
$220
Calvin Klein
Aviator Round Bridge Sunglasses
from Calvin Klein
$166
Acne Studios
Howard Sunglasses
from La Garçonne
$410
Prada
Aviator Sunglasses
from shopbop.com
$390
Shop More
Ann Demeulemeester Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Ann Demeulemeester
Acetate Square Frame
from Gilt
$700 $135.99
Ann Demeulemeester
Acetate Oval Frame
from Gilt
$700 $169
Ann Demeulemeester
Metal Aviator Sunglasses
from LUISAVIAROMA
$911
Ann Demeulemeester
Titanium Aviator Sunglasses
from LUISAVIAROMA
$958
Ann Demeulemeester
Titanium Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
from LUISAVIAROMA
$573
Michael Kors Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Michael Kors
Metallic Aviator Sunglasses
from TheRealReal
$85
Michael Kors
Chelsea Aviator Sunglasses
from Lord & Taylor
$99
Michael Kors
Plastic Cat-Eye Sunglasses
from Neiman Marcus
$99
Michael Kors
Translucent Mirrored Lens Sunglasses w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$65
Michael Kors
Tinted Square Sunglasses
from TheRealReal
$95 $47.50
Fendi Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Fendi
Women's FF 0149 Sunglasses
from Barneys New York
$520
Fendi
Eyeshine cat-eye sunglasses
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$408
Fendi
Women's Cutout-Lens Rounded Cat-Eye Sunglasses
from Barneys New York
$550
Fendi
Logo-Embellished Oversize Sunglasses
from TheRealReal
$175
Fendi
Women's Cat-Eye Sunglasses
from Barneys New York
$520
Ray-Ban Sunglasses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gifts For Women
27 Copper Products For Girls Who Want to Get Their Shine On
by Macy Cate Williams
Women
Think (Millennial) Pink! 51 Products You and Your BFFs Will Swoon Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Gift Guide
100+ Gifts Your Man Will Love (and Actually Use!)
by Hilary White
Michael Kors Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
loverlygrey
loverlygrey
radiatefashion
loverlygrey
Fendi Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cmcoving
brookecarriehil
bittersweetcolours
gade4real
Michael Kors Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Heykatieco
cllb
shylacino
srathardforlife
Fendi Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
TheChicItalian
shopstylesocial
alittlebitetc
dorothywang
Ray-Ban Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dashofcyndi
Theblondestyleblog
dashofcyndi
lovelysilvia
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds