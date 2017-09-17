A Guide to the Hottest Sunglasses of 2017

While you surely have your go-to shades, this season's fresh offerings are here to up your sunglasses game. Just in time for all your warm-weather outdoor activities, we've zeroed in on the six sunglass trends to try this season, because nothing refreshes a look quite like a pair of statement shades.

So scroll on through; no matter your vibe — or face shape — there's a pair (or several) here you'll want to add to cart asap.