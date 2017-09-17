 Skip Nav
A Guide to the Hottest Sunglasses of 2017

While you surely have your go-to shades, this season's fresh offerings are here to up your sunglasses game. Just in time for all your warm-weather outdoor activities, we've zeroed in on the six sunglass trends to try this season, because nothing refreshes a look quite like a pair of statement shades.

So scroll on through; no matter your vibe — or face shape — there's a pair (or several) here you'll want to add to cart asap.

KENDALL + KYLIE
Women's Jules 58Mm Aviator Sunglasses - Crystal Black/ White/ Gold
$170
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more KENDALL + KYLIE Sunglasses
Chloé Tortoiseshell Aviator Sunglasses
$310
from ssense.com
Buy Now
ASOS 2 Pack Plastic Aviator Sunglasses With Flash Lens
$23
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
A. J. Morgan
AJ Morgan Aviator Sunglasses in Matt Black and Contrast Gold
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more A. J. Morgan Sunglasses
Karen Walker
Women's Jacques Sunglasses
$365
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Karen Walker Sunglasses
Wildfox 60MM Two-Tone Round Aviator Sunglasses
$56
from saksoff5th.com
Buy Now
Tom Ford
Cedric Oversized Aviator Sunglasses
$475
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Mirrored Plastic Aviator Sunglasses
$130
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
GUCCI 57MM Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
$400
from lordandtaylor.com
Buy Now
Stella McCartney Rounded Aviator Sunglasses
$285
from farfetch.com
Buy Now
Quay
Fleur in Metallic Copper.
$60 $33
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Quay Sunglasses
Super by Retrosuperfuture Gals 50M Mirrored Square Sunglasses
$209
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Illesteva
Women's Leonard Mask Sunglasses
$190
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Illesteva Sunglasses
Club Monaco
KREWE St. Louis Sunglasses
$255
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Sunglasses
Sonix
Women's Highland 61Mm Square Sunglasses - Green Solid/ Black Gold
$98 $57.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Sonix Sunglasses
Dior Sculpt Cat-eye Sunglasses
$395
from matchesfashion.com
Buy Now
Fendi Removable Cat Eye Printed Sunglasses
$630
from luisaviaroma.com
Buy Now
Forever 21 Replay Vintage Aviator Sunglasses
$28
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Prada Trimmed Monochromatic Round Sunglasses
$360
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Ray-Ban
Oversized Round Blue Sunglasses
$175
from Asos
Buy Now See more Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Miu Miu 48mm Round Sunglasses
$420
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Topshop Bevelled Round Sunglasses
$38
from us.topshop.com
Buy Now
Raen Nomi Sunglasses
$180
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Karen Walker Joyous Plastic Round Sunglasses
$250
from saksfifthavenue.com
Buy Now
Marc Jacobs 54mm Round Sunglasses
$170
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Boohoo Connie Revo Lense White Cat Eye Sunglasses
$14
from us.boohoo.com
Buy Now
Illesteva Boca Cat-Eye Acetate Mirrored Sunglasses
$220
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Sole Society Pearl Frosted Cat Eye Sunglasses
$40
from solesociety.com
Buy Now
Westward Leaning
Fhloston Paradise 1 Cat-eye Acetate Sunglasses - Pink
$275
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Westward Leaning Sunglasses
GX by Gwen Stefani Women's Full Rim Cat Eye Sunglasses
$60
from nordstromrack.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Sunglasses
Women's D'Blanc Modern Lover 49Mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses - Black Gloss/ Grey
$160
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sunglasses
Victoria Beckham
Women's Layered Cat Sunglasses
$530
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Victoria Beckham Sunglasses
Thierry Lasry Wavvvy Cat-eye Acetate Sunglasses
$580
from matchesfashion.com
Buy Now
Perverse Dahlia Dark Green Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$50
from lulus.com
Buy Now
Grey Ant
Megalast II Aviator Sunglasses, Gold
$420
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Grey Ant Sunglasses
Karen Walker Jacinto Sunglasses
$315
from barneys.com
Buy Now
Linda Farrow Luxe Geometric Sunglasses
$695
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Dolce & Gabbana Hexagonal Aviator Sunglasses
$240
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Missoni Women's Wire Embellished Hexagon Sunglasses
$120
from nordstromrack.com
Buy Now
Azalea Sunglasses
Figueroa Sunglasses
$74
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Sunglasses
ASOS Hexagon Sunglasses In Rose Gold
$22
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Sunday Somewhere Kurt Oval-Frame Acetate Mirrored Sunglasses
$250
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Forever 21 Replay Vintage Oval Sunglasses
$18
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Krewe Iris Gradient Oval Sunglasses
$295
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Saint Laurent Ivory SL 98 California Sunglasses
$345
from ssense.com
Buy Now
ASOS Oval Sunglasses
$19
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Elizabeth and James McKinley
$185
from luxury.zappos.com
Buy Now
Oliver Peoples Parquet Monochromatic Oval Sunglasses
$420
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Retro Oversize Aviators
Warm up with these honey-tone Chloé Tortoiseshell Aviator Sunglasses ($310).
Having trouble picking a frame color? Don't. This ASOS 2 Pack Plastic Aviator Sunglasses With Flash Lens ($23) includes tortoise shell and black.
The hardware on these A. J. Morgan AJ Morgan Aviator Sunglasses ($19) makes them look way more expensive than their under $20 price tag.
Borrow from '70s cool with these Karen Walker Women's Jacques Sunglasses ($365).
The shape of these Wildfox 60MM Two-Tone Round Aviator Sunglasses ($56, originally $179) is super flattering and the neutral color goes with everything. Combined with the double digit price tag? Irresistible.
These Tom Ford Cedric Oversized Aviator Sunglasses ($475) are a take on the trend with classic appeal.
Get your Ron Burgundy on (minus the polyester) with these retro cool Marc Jacobs Mirrored Plastic Aviator Sunglasses ($130).
If anyone is committed to the '70s revival, it's Gucci. Into it? Try these GUCCI 57MM Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses ($400) with a neckerchief or a tie-neck blouse for good measure.
Go for a rich color in these ultra-flattering Stella McCartney Rounded Aviator Sunglasses ($285).
Colored Lenses
We're here for the old-school 3-D movie vibe of these Super by Retrosuperfuture Gals 50M Mirrored Square Sunglasses ($209). Popcorn not included.
Behold the power of millennial pink on these Illesteva Women's Leonard Mask Sunglasses ($190).
Everything will be sunny in these super fun Krewe St. Louis Sunglasses ($255).
Sonix Highland 61mm Square Sunglasses ($98) break up the blue with a dose of classic tortoise.
The purple lenses and pink frames of these Dior Sculpt Cat-eye Sunglasses ($395) make for a girly but glam mix.
The ability to transform from a cat-eye to a round silhouette makes these bold Fendi Removable Cat Eye Printed Sunglasses ($630) totally worth the investment.
These Forever 21 Replay Vintage Aviator Sunglasses ($28) let you hit two trends at once. Winning.
Round Lenses
You'll be surprised how these retro-leaning Ray-Ban Oversized Round Blue Sunglasses ($175) transform your outfit.
The velvet trim of these luxe Miu Miu 48mm Round Sunglasses ($420) makes them total conversation starters.
Have fun and go bright pink with this pair of oversize Topshop Bevelled Round Sunglasses ($38).
Clear frames like these Raen Nomi Sunglasses ($180) are pretty much guaranteed to go with everything.
These Zanzan Mizaru Acetate Sunglasses ($147, orignally $210) are offbeat but ladylike. We dig it.
The subtle glitter frames of these Karen Walker Joyous Plastic Round Sunglasses ($250) are quirky without looking kooky.
Take the trend for a test drive in these blue on blue Marc Jacobs 54mm Round Sunglasses ($170).
Sporty Cat Eyes
Black frames look anything but basic with pop color lenses like these Illesteva Boca Cat-Eye Acetate Mirrored Sunglasses ($220).
Go Palm Springs retro in these Sole Society Pearl Frosted Cat Eye Sunglasses ($40) — perfect for convertible weather.
Whole outfits are made with statement shades like these Westward Leaning Fhloston Paradise 1 Cat-eye Acetate Sunglasses ($275).
Channel your inner SoCal chick in these GX by Gwen Stefani Women's Full Rim Cat Eye Sunglasses ($60).
