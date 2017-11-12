Sweatpants Plus Overalls?! "Swoveralls" Are the Comfy Outfit You Never Knew You Needed

 Skip Nav
What could possibly be more comfortable than a combination of sweatpants and overalls? The Great Fantastic's Swoveralls bring the two together in a way that's surprisingly pretty stylish, and honestly, they look like a cozy-Sunday-morning dream. OK, maybe we wouldn't rock them for a nice day out and they're definitely not office attire, but a hungover brunch date with friends? Done and done. Made with 100 percent prewashed terry cotton, the sweatpant overalls feature the classic adjustable straps of overalls plus a jogger-pant cuff. For now, the men's Swoveralls ($85) are available both on Amazon and through the company's website, and women's Swoveralls are set to launch this month — just in time for the holidays. Talk about the perfect turkey-eating ensemble, right?

