 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Target's Swimsuit Campaign Shows Stretch Marks and Cellulite Because Welcome to the Real World
Accessories
Kick Your Neutral Purse to the Curb and Try 1 of These 20 Millennial Pink Bags
Swimwear
These One-Piece Swimsuits Might Look Expensive, but They're All Under $28
Accessories
Don't Be a Square — Proudly Rock These 14 Cute Round Bags
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Target's Swimsuit Campaign Shows Stretch Marks and Cellulite Because Welcome to the Real World

You'll notice something special about Target's new swimsuit campaign. Besides the cute bikinis, all of the images are Photoshop free, meaning stretch marks and cellulite are front and center. The message is to inspire women to be confident with their bodies — a movement brands like Aerie have supported. For such a large retailer like Target to join this body-positive conversation is both rare and amazing.

The ladies who grace the campaign look and feel empowered and are just as diverse. Model Denise Bidot stars alongside women like pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, TV host and model Kamie Crawford, and dancer Megan Batoon. These women aren't afraid to show the world who they are or what they look like on the beach (without a filter), and in a sense, neither should you.

Related
You'll Want to Remember Model Iskra Lawrence's Dressing-Room Pep Talk the Next Time You Go Shopping

Previous Next
Join the conversation
SwimsuitsDenise BidotFashion NewsCampaignsBikinisSwimwearModelsTarget
Join The Conversation
Latina Celebrity
Model Denise Bidot Has an Important Body-Positive Message For Latinas
by Macy Daniela Martin
Graphic One-Piece Swimsuits
Swimwear
Show Off Your Summer Motto With These 15 Graphic 1-Piece Swimsuits
by Macy Williams
Hailey Baldwin in Camouflage Bikini
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin's Bikini Might Be Camouflage, But It'll Still Catch Your Attention
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Jennifer Lopez's Crochet Swimsuit in Paris
Jennifer Lopez
by Sarah Wasilak
Dakota Fanning Jimmy Choo Campaign Spring 2017
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning Shares the 1 Dress That Holds a Special Place in Her Heart
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds