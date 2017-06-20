Target's Swimsuit Campaign Shows Stretch Marks and Cellulite Because Welcome to the Real World

You'll notice something special about Target's new swimsuit campaign. Besides the cute bikinis, all of the images are Photoshop free, meaning stretch marks and cellulite are front and center. The message is to inspire women to be confident with their bodies — a movement brands like Aerie have supported. For such a large retailer like Target to join this body-positive conversation is both rare and amazing.

The ladies who grace the campaign look and feel empowered and are just as diverse. Model Denise Bidot stars alongside women like pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, TV host and model Kamie Crawford, and dancer Megan Batoon. These women aren't afraid to show the world who they are or what they look like on the beach (without a filter), and in a sense, neither should you.