I Finally Found the Perfect Pair of Black Tights — They Never, Ever Rip

I'm a klutzy person, so I ruin clothes with spills or tears on a regular basis. That's why finding a good pair of tights has always been a challenge for me. In the past, I was constantly running or ripping my tights, sometimes even on the first day of putting them on. I love wearing skirts and boots during the colder months, so black tights are constantly in my wardrobe rotation. After testing dozens of brands for a foolproof option, I have finally found the one.

The Hue Super Opaque Tights are like a gift sent from heaven — they are so durable and long-lasting. They're only $15, which is a huge bonus. The nylon and spandex blend material doesn't stretch out after several wears, which is a problem I have found with other brands. Most importantly, I have never, ever ripped these tights. My oldest pair was purchased two years ago, they have been worn and washed constantly, and they still look great. As someone who is always bumping into things and falling down, I can tell you that my Hue tights have been through the wringer with no damage done.

Besides being so indestructible, these tights also have a slimming control top that doesn't roll or slide down. Everything stays in place so you don't have to fidget or adjust. The black color has a hint of sheen to it that's subtle and flattering. Basically, I'm obsessed with these tights. If you're in the market for a new pair before the chillier seasons sneak up on you, do yourself a favor and buy these. You'll be saving yourself money because you won't have to constantly get new ones. Keep reading to see where you can buy them and exactly what they look like on. You'll be as obsessed as me, I know it.