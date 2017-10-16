We're Trying Not to Lose Our Cool Over These Colorful Converse Sneakers

After instantly selling out his first One Star x Golf le Fleur collection, Tyler, the Creator is back for round two. The rapper has teamed up with Converse for another collection of colorful kicks, and we have the exclusive first look. The sneakers are an updated version of the iconic One Star style and feature a unique flower design, which is a nod to Tyler's recent hit album, Flower Boy.

The limited-edition sneakers, which will be available online and in stores Nov. 2, come in three colorways: Jolly Green, Solar Power, and Vanilla. Keep reading to have a sneak peek at the sneakers, which retail for $100, and the clothing, which ranges from $35 to $150.