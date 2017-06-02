13 Ways to Refresh Your Florals For Spring

Remember the scene in The Devil Wears Prada where Miranda Priestly deadpans, "Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"? While we don't necessarily agree with that statement 100 percent (hey, when better to wear colorful floral prints?), they can get a little repetitive and feel worn out. A great alternative to this dilemma? Vacation prints — think palm tree leaves, beachy stripes, and fun prints like flamingos.

Since vacations are meant to put you in a relaxed state of mind, we say your wardrobe should say the same thing, too. Leave the form-fitting dresses and flowery prints at home and update your wardrobe with these 13 pieces that say you're out of office, even if you're not actually lounging at a resort.