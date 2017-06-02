6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Vacation Prints For Spring 13 Ways to Refresh Your Florals For Spring June 2, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 52 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Remember the scene in The Devil Wears Prada where Miranda Priestly deadpans, "Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"? While we don't necessarily agree with that statement 100 percent (hey, when better to wear colorful floral prints?), they can get a little repetitive and feel worn out. A great alternative to this dilemma? Vacation prints — think palm tree leaves, beachy stripes, and fun prints like flamingos. Since vacations are meant to put you in a relaxed state of mind, we say your wardrobe should say the same thing, too. Leave the form-fitting dresses and flowery prints at home and update your wardrobe with these 13 pieces that say you're out of office, even if you're not actually lounging at a resort. Related8 Spring Trends to Shop Right Now Shop Brands Mira Mikati · Forever 21 · H&M · Tory Burch · J.Crew · Dolce & Gabbana · Equipment · Lilly Pulitzer · Emilio Pucci · Tibi Cutout Details Show off a little skin in this Zara Short Printed Jumpsuit ($50) that features a cool cutout detail in the front. Zara Short Printed Jumpsuit $50 from zara.com Buy Now The Beach Is This Way Want everybody to know where you are going without having to say it? Wear this adorable Mira Mikati Blue & White Striped Flamingo Skirt ($395) that has beach written on it. Mira Mikati Blue & White Striped Flamingo Skirt $395 from Avenue32 Buy Now See more Mira Mikati Skirts Pajama Shirts Vacations are for relaxing. Lounge around in this Forever 21 Palm Tree Print Pajama Shirt ($20). Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Palm Tree Print Pajama Shirt $19 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tops Fit and Flare This striking blue H&M Patterned Dress ($50) is sunshine appropriate. H&M Patterned Dress $49 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Dresses Striped Wrap Dress Match the colors of your surroundings in this Tory Burch Villa Striped Satin-Twill Wrap Dress ($495). Tory Burch Villa Striped Satin-twill Wrap Dress - Blue $495 $346 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tory Burch Dresses Boho Vibes Keep your wardrobe and your state of mind relaxed in this flowy J.Crew Caftan ($85). J.Crew Caftan in abstract heart print $85 $59.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Cover-ups Kaleidoscope of Colors Instead of your go-to denim shorts, have some fun in these colorful Dolce & Gabbana Printed Shorts ($695). Dolce & Gabbana Printed Cotton-poplin Shorts - Pastel pink $695 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Shorts Sitting Under Palm Trees What says vacation more that palm tree leaves? Give this Simply Be Palm Print Kimono Dress ($48) a whirl. Simply Be Dresses Green Palm Print Kimono Sleeve Maxi Dress $47.99 $22.99 from Simply Be Buy Now See more Simply Be Dresses Bike, Beach, Tea, Repeat This Equipment shirt ($348) is the ultimate vacation print. Equipment vacation print shirt $368.68 $221.21 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Equipment Button Front Tops Tassels and Prints Galore Wear two vacation favorites (leaf prints and tassels) in one look by wearing this Lilly Pulitzer Allair Maxi Beach Dress ($228). Lilly Pulitzer Allair Maxi Beach Dress $228 from Lilly Pulitzer Buy Now See more Lilly Pulitzer Dresses BRB, Gone Boating Even if you're not on sailing the seven seas, look the part in this Ixia Vacation Boat Dress ($58). shoptiques.com Dresses Ixia Vacation Boat Dress $58 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Dresses Max It Out This silk Emilio Pucci Printed Halterneck Dress ($3,800) is definitely not your average maxi dress. Emilio Pucci Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Halterneck Maxi Dress - Pink $3,800 $2,280 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Emilio Pucci Evening Dresses Pleated Wonder There's no way you won't look elegant in this Tibi Gothic Floral Crop Top ($495). Tibi Gothic Floral Pleated Silk Crop Top, White $495 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Tibi Longsleeve Tops Share this post ShopSpring FashionTrendsShopping