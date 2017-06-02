 Skip Nav
13 Ways to Refresh Your Florals For Spring

Vacation Prints For Spring

13 Ways to Refresh Your Florals For Spring

Remember the scene in The Devil Wears Prada where Miranda Priestly deadpans, "Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"? While we don't necessarily agree with that statement 100 percent (hey, when better to wear colorful floral prints?), they can get a little repetitive and feel worn out. A great alternative to this dilemma? Vacation prints — think palm tree leaves, beachy stripes, and fun prints like flamingos.

Since vacations are meant to put you in a relaxed state of mind, we say your wardrobe should say the same thing, too. Leave the form-fitting dresses and flowery prints at home and update your wardrobe with these 13 pieces that say you're out of office, even if you're not actually lounging at a resort.

Cutout Details
Cutout Details

Show off a little skin in this Zara Short Printed Jumpsuit ($50) that features a cool cutout detail in the front.

The Beach Is This Way
The Beach Is This Way

Want everybody to know where you are going without having to say it? Wear this adorable Mira Mikati Blue & White Striped Flamingo Skirt ($395) that has beach written on it.

Pajama Shirts
Pajama Shirts

Vacations are for relaxing. Lounge around in this Forever 21 Palm Tree Print Pajama Shirt ($20).

Fit and Flare
Fit and Flare

This striking blue H&M Patterned Dress ($50) is sunshine appropriate.

Striped Wrap Dress
Striped Wrap Dress

Match the colors of your surroundings in this Tory Burch Villa Striped Satin-Twill Wrap Dress ($495).

Boho Vibes
Boho Vibes

Keep your wardrobe and your state of mind relaxed in this flowy J.Crew Caftan ($85).

Kaleidoscope of Colors
Kaleidoscope of Colors

Instead of your go-to denim shorts, have some fun in these colorful Dolce & Gabbana Printed Shorts ($695).

Sitting Under Palm Trees
Sitting Under Palm Trees

What says vacation more that palm tree leaves? Give this Simply Be Palm Print Kimono Dress ($48) a whirl.

Bike, Beach, Tea, Repeat
Bike, Beach, Tea, Repeat

This Equipment shirt ($348) is the ultimate vacation print.

Tassels and Prints Galore
Tassels and Prints Galore

Wear two vacation favorites (leaf prints and tassels) in one look by wearing this Lilly Pulitzer Allair Maxi Beach Dress ($228).

BRB, Gone Boating
BRB, Gone Boating

Even if you're not on sailing the seven seas, look the part in this Ixia Vacation Boat Dress ($58).

Max It Out
Max It Out

This silk Emilio Pucci Printed Halterneck Dress ($3,800) is definitely not your average maxi dress.

Pleated Wonder
Pleated Wonder

There's no way you won't look elegant in this Tibi Gothic Floral Crop Top ($495).

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds