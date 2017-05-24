These Might Be the Sportiest Valentino Dresses You'll Ever See

For Pierpaolo Piccioli's Resort 2018 collection, he decided to add a casual touch to his romantically embroidered signature dresses — make that a very casual touch. Models stomped the runway in fuzzy thong sandals and polka-dot slides. And while most of them were wearing dazzling maxis, there were tracksuit-like gowns with buttoned hoods, paying homage to hip-hop culture and making us rethink how we define the Italian fashion house.

While we tend to think of iconic Valentino looks as whimsical and dream-like, Piccioli is personalizing the label this season with furry bags, artful jewelry, and street style touches — a side slit here, a cutout there — that will no doubt expand our idea of vacation dressing. Scroll to admire the bold color palette and check out that socks-with-sandals move that just might have staying power.