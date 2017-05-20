2017's Must-Have Sneaker Looks Good With Everything Already in Your Closet

Our sneaker obsession will never die. Every season, there's a new style or color, and this year's favorite might just be these fairidescent kicks. While they're, no doubt, glittery and magical, they're not exactly the basic shoe you would wear every day. No, that would be Vans Old Skool sneakers, a low-top round-toe shoe inspired by skateboard culture. The style's been around forever, but we've seen a resurgence on the heels of street style stars.

In fact, you don't have to be a skater kid to rock these cool kicks. Bloggers have styled them with just about everything, from puffer jackets to skirts to plain ol' jeans, which proves this versatile sneaker truly looks good on everyone. Whether you prefer the low-top or high-top version (aka the Sk8-Hi), this is the sneaker for 2017. Read on to get some outfit inspo, then shop some old skool kicks.