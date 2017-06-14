These Customizable Vans x Marc Jacobs Sneakers Are Off-the-Wall Amazing

After debuting a collection of glittery sneakers with Opening Ceremony, Vans announced yet another buzzy collaboration. It turns out the company — beloved by skaters and street style darlings around the world — has teamed up with Marc Jacobs. The NYC-based designer has tapped multiple artists, such as illustrator Julie Verhoeven, to create customized versions of the Vans classic slip-on style that will retail for $125 a pair.

Marc Jacobs is hosting an in-store pop-up and online giveaway in NYC and Japan on June 16 for the exciting collaboration, but you better move fast because there are fewer than 200 pairs available. If you're lucky enough to snag a pair of these covetable shoes, you'll also receive a set of Marc Jacobs x Sharpie pens so you can further customize them. Have a look at these one-of-a-kind shoes ahead.