 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 15 Velvet Flats Are Our Dream Shoes: They're Both Luxe and Comfortable

When your outfit is lacking a special touch, opt for a statement piece in an opulent fabric. For Fall, we have a serious velvet obsession. The material looks rich and eye-catching in a variety of colors, from pale pink to deep blue. If you're not quite ready to buy a pair of boots, give these pretty flats a try. They're comfortable and chic, and they go with just about anything. Consider them an investment piece you can dress up or down. If you need a little inspiration, take a look at our favorite pairs. It will be hard to resist them all.

Related
If You Think Neutral Flats Are Boring, These 15 Options Will Change Your Mind

Bershka Velvet Buckle Flat Shoe
Sam Edelman Felicia Velvet Ballerina Flats
Chinese Laundry Endless Summer Velvet Lace-Up Flats
Leather Slip-On Mules
H&M Velour Mules
Tabitha Simmons Anya Bow Velvet Flat Mules
Glamorous Pink Velvet Bow Ballet Flat Shoes
Free People Parisian Wrap Loafers
Mossimo Maliha Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Aquazurra Cosmic Star-Embellished Flats
Aquazzura Powder Puff Pom-Pom Mule Flats
Sam Edelman Rockwell Velvet Lace-Up Flats
Sanayi 313 Bambolone Knots Flat Velvet Mules
ASOS Lexus Cat Pointed Ballet Flats
Steve Madden Women's Pawly Velvet Loafers
Start Slideshow
FallFlatsShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Free People Flats SHOP MORE
Free People
Degas Ballerina Flats
from shopbop.com
$68$51
Free People
Royale Flats
from shopbop.com
$198
Free People
Women's At Ease Loafer
from Nordstrom
$128
Free People
Women's At Ease Loafer Mule
from Nordstrom
$98
Free People
At Ease Brocade Loafers
from shopbop.com
$128
Tabitha Simmons Flats SHOP MORE
Tabitha Simmons
Hermione point-toe embroidered flats
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$515$360
Tabitha Simmons
Hermione Velvet Point Toe Mary Jane Flats
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$695$278
Tabitha Simmons
Hermione Fest Embroidered Canvas Point-toe Flats - Neutral
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$775$232
Tabitha Simmons
Daria Lace-up Glittered Leather Ballet Flats - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595$178
Tabitha Simmons
Hermione embroidered ballerinas
from mytheresa
$775$542
Mossimo Flats SHOP MORE
Mossimo
Women's Feliza Laser Cut Ghillie Pointed Toe Lace Up Ballet Flats
from Target
$24.99$17.48
Mossimo
Women's Elinor d'Orsay Ghillie Lace Up Espadrille Ballet Flats
from Target
$24.99
Mossimo
Women's Ona Scrunch Ballet Flats
from Target
$16.99
Mossimo
Women's Darlene Laser Cut Round Toe Ballet Flats
from Target
$19.99
Mossimo
Women's Ona Round Toe Ballet Flats
from Target
$16.99
Free People Flats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theblondeinpink
avaazlin
sapphirediaries
camillaackley
Tabitha Simmons Flats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
natashaklondon
merrittbeck
darlingcoco
darlingcoco
Mossimo Flats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylethegirl
wearetheglittergospel
thepolishedposy
abialbers
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds