These 15 Velvet Flats Are Our Dream Shoes: They're Both Luxe and Comfortable

When your outfit is lacking a special touch, opt for a statement piece in an opulent fabric. For Fall, we have a serious velvet obsession. The material looks rich and eye-catching in a variety of colors, from pale pink to deep blue. If you're not quite ready to buy a pair of boots, give these pretty flats a try. They're comfortable and chic, and they go with just about anything. Consider them an investment piece you can dress up or down. If you need a little inspiration, take a look at our favorite pairs. It will be hard to resist them all.