13 Velvet Heels That Look Like They Cost a Pretty Penny, But Are All $60 or Less

We love the luxe look of velvet, especially on shoes. If you're searching for a unique new statement heel that works for going out as well as the office, we have plenty of options for you. These velvet picks look like a million bucks, but they actually all cost $60 or less. With the holiday season drawing near, we know you're probably trying to save up. So, this fun treat is perfect because it won't break the bank. Plus, they go with party dresses, skirts, and even jeans. Shop through our curated list of favorites, and choose something playful to spice up your wardrobe. You deserve it.

Mossimo Alexandra Velvet Platform Heel Pumps
ASOS Showgirl Embellished Mid Heels
ASOS Pipeline Pointed Block High Heels
Bella Vita Nettie Heels
Igreat Velvet Pump
Qupid Strappy Point Crushed Velvet High Heels
Nasty Gal Do the Twist Velvet Platforms
Truffle Collection Studded Velvet Kitten Heel Shoes
Nasty Gal I Feel You Velvet Heels
Worthington Beckwith Heeled Sandals
Steven by Steve Madden Bambu Velvet Dress Pumps
ASOS Saucy Pom-Pom Mid Heels
Nasty Gal Get Your Own Way Velvet Heel
