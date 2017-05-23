 Skip Nav
Riverdale's Veronica Lodge Is Basically Blair Waldorf 2.0 — With a Better Closet

Veronica Lodge Style on Riverdale

Riverdale's Veronica Lodge Is Basically Blair Waldorf 2.0 — With a Better Closet

Even though I'm only on episode two of Riverdale (it just came on Netflix, OK?), I was immediately drawn to Veronica Lodge. She's the new girl in town, having arrived from New York with a style that screams Upper East Sider. Her upscale look is no accident, given her family's wealthy past, and she stands out among the suburban fashion culture at Riverdale High. You'll often see her in dresses and skirts accompanied by a strand of classic pearls. Her style has a noir-inspired quality — think lots of black and jewel tones — which makes this new girl even more mysterious but also super fierce.

With her poise, impeccable fashion sense, and confidence, we'd say she bares a striking resemblance to Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf. There's no doubt the two would have become BFFs. Read on to see Veronica's many posh outfits and then re-create her look with some shopping options.

Everything You Need to Know About The CW's Archie Reboot, Riverdale

Image Source: The CW
Veronica Lodge Has a Noir '40s-Inspired Style
Veronica Lodge Has a Noir '40s-Inspired Style
Image Source: The CW
Her Closet Is Mostly Jewel Tones and Black (Like a True New Yorker)
Her Closet Is Mostly Jewel Tones and Black (Like a True New Yorker)
Image Source: The CW
She Stands Out in a Classic Tweed Dress
She Stands Out in a Classic Tweed Dress
Image Source: The CW
And Her Pearls, Which She Always Wears
And Her Pearls, Which She Always Wears
Image Source: The CW
She Even Has a Matching Pearl Bracelet
She Even Has a Matching Pearl Bracelet
Image Source: The CW
Veronica Favors Preppy Collars
Veronica Favors Preppy Collars
Image Source: The CW

Throwback to the Gossip Girl school uniforms.

As Well as Lace
As Well as Lace
Image Source: The CW
While Everyone Else Is in Sneakers, Veronica's in Heels
While Everyone Else Is in Sneakers, Veronica's in Heels
Image Source: The CW
She Has a Sexy Side to Her Outfits
She Has a Sexy Side to Her Outfits
Image Source: The CW
See?
See?
Image Source: The CW
This Satin Cami Looks Luxurious
This Satin Cami Looks Luxurious
Image Source: The CW
Even Her Outerwear Is Luxe — Check Out Her Furry Cropped Jacket
Even Her Outerwear Is Luxe — Check Out Her Furry Cropped Jacket
Image Source: The CW

Get her style below.

Alexis
Evie Dress
$497 $347.90
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Alexis Cocktail Dresses
Majorica
14mm Baroque Simulated Pearl Necklace, 18"
$265
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Majorica Necklaces
Draper James
Willow White
$200 $95.98
from Draper James
Buy Now See more Draper James Shortsleeve Tops
Gucci
Tweed A-line mini skirt
$990
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Mini Skirts
Christian Louboutin
Women's Pigalle Follies Pumps
$675
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Pumps
J Brand
Women's Aiah Leather Moto Jacket With Detachable Lamb Shearling Collar
$1,298
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J Brand Fur Coats
Endless Rose
Long Sleeve All Over Lace Dress
$140 $84
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Endless Rose Day Dresses
H&M
Satin Camisole Top
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Camisoles
Kate Spade
Small Faux-Pearl Stud Earrings
$38
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
