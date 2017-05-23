Riverdale's Veronica Lodge Is Basically Blair Waldorf 2.0 — With a Better Closet

Even though I'm only on episode two of Riverdale (it just came on Netflix, OK?), I was immediately drawn to Veronica Lodge. She's the new girl in town, having arrived from New York with a style that screams Upper East Sider. Her upscale look is no accident, given her family's wealthy past, and she stands out among the suburban fashion culture at Riverdale High. You'll often see her in dresses and skirts accompanied by a strand of classic pearls. Her style has a noir-inspired quality — think lots of black and jewel tones — which makes this new girl even more mysterious but also super fierce.

With her poise, impeccable fashion sense, and confidence, we'd say she bares a striking resemblance to Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf. There's no doubt the two would have become BFFs. Read on to see Veronica's many posh outfits and then re-create her look with some shopping options.