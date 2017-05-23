5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Netflix Veronica Lodge Style on Riverdale Riverdale's Veronica Lodge Is Basically Blair Waldorf 2.0 — With a Better Closet May 23, 2017 by Marina Liao 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Even though I'm only on episode two of Riverdale (it just came on Netflix, OK?), I was immediately drawn to Veronica Lodge. She's the new girl in town, having arrived from New York with a style that screams Upper East Sider. Her upscale look is no accident, given her family's wealthy past, and she stands out among the suburban fashion culture at Riverdale High. You'll often see her in dresses and skirts accompanied by a strand of classic pearls. Her style has a noir-inspired quality — think lots of black and jewel tones — which makes this new girl even more mysterious but also super fierce. With her poise, impeccable fashion sense, and confidence, we'd say she bares a striking resemblance to Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf. There's no doubt the two would have become BFFs. Read on to see Veronica's many posh outfits and then re-create her look with some shopping options. RelatedEverything You Need to Know About The CW's Archie Reboot, Riverdale Shop Brands Alexis · Majorica · Draper James · Gucci · Christian Louboutin · J Brand · Endless Rose · H&M · Kate Spade Image Source: The CW Veronica Lodge Has a Noir '40s-Inspired Style Image Source: The CW Her Closet Is Mostly Jewel Tones and Black (Like a True New Yorker) Image Source: The CW She Stands Out in a Classic Tweed Dress Image Source: The CW And Her Pearls, Which She Always Wears Image Source: The CW She Even Has a Matching Pearl Bracelet Image Source: The CW Veronica Favors Preppy Collars Image Source: The CW Throwback to the Gossip Girl school uniforms. As Well as Lace Image Source: The CW While Everyone Else Is in Sneakers, Veronica's in Heels Image Source: The CW She Has a Sexy Side to Her Outfits Image Source: The CW See? Image Source: The CW This Satin Cami Looks Luxurious Image Source: The CW Even Her Outerwear Is Luxe — Check Out Her Furry Cropped Jacket Image Source: The CW Get her style below. Alexis Evie Dress $497 $347.90 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Alexis Cocktail Dresses Majorica 14mm Baroque Simulated Pearl Necklace, 18" $265 from Last Call by Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Majorica Necklaces Draper James Willow White $200 $95.98 from Draper James Buy Now See more Draper James Shortsleeve Tops Gucci Tweed A-line mini skirt $990 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Gucci Mini Skirts Christian Louboutin Women's Pigalle Follies Pumps $675 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Pumps J Brand Women's Aiah Leather Moto Jacket With Detachable Lamb Shearling Collar $1,298 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more J Brand Fur Coats Endless Rose Long Sleeve All Over Lace Dress $140 $84 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Endless Rose Day Dresses H&M Satin Camisole Top $17.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Camisoles Kate Spade Small Faux-Pearl Stud Earrings $38 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings Share this post RiverdaleScreen StyleGet The LookNetflixShopping