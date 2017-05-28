 Skip Nav
Of All Her Airport Outfits, Victoria Beckham Has Never Been Photographed in This Cozy Staple

Everyone has an airport uniform, and for Victoria Beckham, that outfit is somewhere between tailored and flowy. She's tried every look under the sun, from jumpsuits and dresses to pants and two-piece sets. Her travel style is never less than posh, which is probably why we've never seen her in sweats (or even leggings) at the airport. Though we're sure she has a pair tucked away in her closet, it's her put-together jet-setter looks that serve as the ultimate travel inspo for us. Whether she's strolling through LAX or posing for photographers at JFK, she never misses a beat. And after studying Victoria's style game below, we feel more than inspired to ditch our sweats too. Read on for the 18 lessons we've learned from Posh Spice's travel outfits.

Celebrity Street StyleTravel StyleCelebrity StyleVictoria Beckham
