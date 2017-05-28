 Skip Nav
This Vintage Logo Has Been Seen on Every A-Lister Imaginable
Spring Fashion
The Weekend Outfits Every Woman Should Try
Cannes Film Festival
The 4 Best Dressed Women at Cannes, According to Our Editors
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama's Dress Will Tell You Exactly Where She's Going
This Vintage Logo Has Been Seen on Every A-Lister Imaginable

If you asked us a month ago what the one piece of clothing we were seeing on every celebrity was, it would hands down be the Alberta Ferretti's Days of the Week sweater. If you ask us today, and we'd have to change our answer to anything that has a vintage Gucci logo on it.

Gucci is having more than a moment and we're not just talking about the time when Rihanna showed up to Coachella wearing a diamond-covered bodysuit. We're actually talking about the vintage Gucci logo that's seen on her tank top.

Designer Alessandro Michele revived the logo during Gucci's latest Cruise collection and now celebrities ranging from Kendall Jenner to Harry Styles have made this vintage print a wardrobe staple. From the famous Trophy t-shirt to oversize hoodies, scroll on to see what A-listers have been spotted wearing the print and shop the looks below.

