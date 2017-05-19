9 Bridal Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Spring

The latest crop of wedding dresses just rolled out, and these will all be available for the Spring 2018 bride. While there's a lot to see here, all the looks have one thing in common: they're decidedly fashion-forward. This season, the biggest RTW trends — like bow sleeves, gloves, and Victorian influences — are making their way over to the bridal realm.

You'll find surprisingly elegant chokers completing some very glamorous ensembles you might not at first consider for a walk down the aisle. But as you scroll past designs from iconic fashion houses like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang, you'll warm up to the inventive new dresses that, at the end of the day, still feel entirely romantic.