The Ultimate Guide to Wedding Dress Codes — and 47 Looks to Match

"How lovely, a wedding to go to!" you think as you unwrap your latest invite. But at the very bottom corner, you notice the dress code and likely start to panic. What qualifies as "dressy casual," and how do you know if that little red mini is "cocktail" approved? Chill out — we've broken down the basics and made you a handy guide.

Here, you'll find a quick description of each style along with a few perfect options for each occasion. Whether you're headed to the garden for a casual reception or you'll be dancing the night away in a glamorous hall, we found you a look. Read on to shop for your upcoming event, or jump ahead to the category you want to see.