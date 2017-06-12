 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Wedding Dress Codes — and 47 Looks to Match

Wedding Guest Dresses by Occasion

The Ultimate Guide to Wedding Dress Codes — and 47 Looks to Match

"How lovely, a wedding to go to!" you think as you unwrap your latest invite. But at the very bottom corner, you notice the dress code and likely start to panic. What qualifies as "dressy casual," and how do you know if that little red mini is "cocktail" approved? Chill out — we've broken down the basics and made you a handy guide.

Here, you'll find a quick description of each style along with a few perfect options for each occasion. Whether you're headed to the garden for a casual reception or you'll be dancing the night away in a glamorous hall, we found you a look. Read on to shop for your upcoming event, or jump ahead to the category you want to see.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: (model on left) Rachel Comey Jumpsuit, Jennifer Fisher Necklace(First Necklace/Solid Ckoker), Amrapali Necklace (Second Necklacebelow Jennifer Fisher), Laurence Dacade Shoes, (middle model) Eloquii Dress, Rachel Comey Earrings, L.K. Bennett Shoes, (model on right)Derek Lam 10 Crosby Dress, Stuart Weitzman Shoes, Agmes Cuffs
1 Dressy Casual
Dressy Casual

If the wedding you're attending follows a more casual dress code, try your sleekest jumpsuit with a kitten heel or wedge. Strappy sleeves, fun prints, and lightweight maxis all fit the bill. You might even style one of these for a night out, so allow yourself to invest in a treasure. These dresses and pants will easily become staples in your wardrobe.

Complete Mango's Floral Halter Jumpsuit ($100) with platform espadrilles and drop earrings.

MANGO
Floral halter jumpsuit
$99.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Pants
The Rebecca Taylor Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress ($650) stays cinched with a halter neck.

The Rebecca Taylor Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress ($650) stays cinched with a halter neck.

Rebecca Taylor
Women's Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress
$650 $259.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Day Dresses
You can easily get away with wearing white to a wedding when your Zara Printed Mini Dress ($70) is splashed with florals like these.

You can easily get away with wearing white to a wedding when your Zara Printed Mini Dress ($70) is splashed with florals like these.

Zara Printed Mini Dress
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
The Fame and Partners Issa Dress ($249) comes in a sugar pink shade we can't get enough of.

The Fame and Partners Issa Dress ($249) comes in a sugar pink shade we can't get enough of.

Fame and Partners Issa Dress
$249
from fameandpartners.com
Buy Now
A breezy maxi like Club Monaco's Agnez Halter Number ($298) will flow like the wind.

A breezy maxi like Club Monaco's Agnez Halter Number ($298) will flow like the wind.

Club Monaco
Agnez Maxi Halter Dress
$298
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Day Dresses
Of course, a linen LBD is always appropriate. Shop the Wilfred Astere Dress at Aritzia ($145).

Of course, a linen LBD is always appropriate. Shop the Wilfred Astere Dress at Aritzia ($145).

Wilfred Astere Dress at Aritzia
$145
from us.aritzia.com
Buy Now
The Self-Portrait Lace Frill Mini Dress ($510) is vibrant enough to make a statement, offered in an unexpected silhouette.

The Self-Portrait Lace Frill Mini Dress ($510) is vibrant enough to make a statement, offered in an unexpected silhouette.

Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Lace Frill Mini Dress
$510
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses
The graphic print on Mara Hoffman's Side Slit Midi Dress ($325) keeps things totally playful.

The graphic print on Mara Hoffman's Side Slit Midi Dress ($325) keeps things totally playful.

Mara Hoffman
Side Slit Midi Dress
$325
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Cocktail Dresses
If you're a gingham girl at heart, shop J. Crew's Ruffle Dress ($128).

If you're a gingham girl at heart, shop J. Crew's Ruffle Dress ($128).

J.Crew
Tall gingham ruffle-hem dress
$128 $99.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Dresses
The Elvi Floral Embroidered Dress ($119) comes with an underslip and colorful floral finishes.

The Elvi Floral Embroidered Dress ($119) comes with an underslip and colorful floral finishes.

Asos Plus Dresses
Elvi Floral Embroidered Dress
$119
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
The Mango Ruffles Ring Dress ($60) comes in quite the eye-catching color.

The Mango Ruffles Ring Dress ($60) comes in quite the eye-catching color.

MANGO
Ruffles ring dress
$59.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Dresses
The pom-poms on this Tibi Midi ($1,250) are perfectly cutesy.

The pom-poms on this Tibi Midi ($1,250) are perfectly cutesy.

Tibi
Women's Pompom Halter Midi Dress
$1,250
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tibi Day Dresses
Show a slip of leg and bare your shoulders in J. Mendel's Minidress ($4,400).

Show a slip of leg and bare your shoulders in J. Mendel's Minidress ($4,400).

J. Mendel
WOMEN'S GROMMET-DETAILED OFF-THE-SHOULDER COCKTAIL DRESS
$4,400 $1,099
from Barneys Warehouse
Buy Now See more J. Mendel Cocktail Dresses
You'll love the one-sleeve detail on this Lavish Alice dress ($124).

You'll love the one-sleeve detail on this Lavish Alice dress ($124).

Asos Dresses
Lavish Alice One Shoulder Pencil Dress With Exaggerated Ruffle Sleeve
$124
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
The ruffles on the Truly You Skater Dress ($60) are perfectly dainty.

The ruffles on the Truly You Skater Dress ($60) are perfectly dainty.

Truly You
Ruffle Sleeve Skater Dress
$60
from Asos
Buy Now See more Truly You Plus Dresses
Be bold with a long belt when you wear Zara's Mini Dress With Ruffled Sleeves ($50).

Be bold with a long belt when you wear Zara's Mini Dress With Ruffled Sleeves ($50).

Zara's Mini Dress With Ruffled Sleeves
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Topshop's Bright Tie Bandeau Jumpsuit ($110) will look all the more elegant paired with neutral heels and statement earrings.

Topshop's Bright Tie Bandeau Jumpsuit ($110) will look all the more elegant paired with neutral heels and statement earrings.

Topshop
Tie bandeau jumpsuit
$110
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Pants
After the party, you could bring Zimmermann's Caravan Tiered design ($530) along on vacation.

After the party, you could bring Zimmermann's Caravan Tiered design ($530) along on vacation.

Zimmermann
Caravan Tiered Sun Dress
$530 $371
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Zimmermann Dresses
2 Cocktail or Semiformal
Cocktail or Semiformal

The cocktail dress takes things to the next level. Longer hemlines are ideal, but it might be all about the silk material or the feminine ruffle details on the sleeve. There's something special about this dress, be it the color or the open back. There's no denying that a cocktail affair is fancy, so don't be afraid to dress up and strap on your heels.

The Asos Gold Embellished Fringe Dress ($285) is lightweight and loose in a flapper style.

Asos
GOLD Embellished Fringe Midi Shift Dress
$285
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
You won't go unnoticed in the kelly green Reformation Callalily Dress ($428).

You won't go unnoticed in the kelly green Reformation Callalily Dress ($428).

Reformation
Callalily Dress
$428
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
Self-Portrait's Off-the-Shoulder Lace Maxi Dress ($510) is feminine in shape and edgy in color.

Self-Portrait's Off-the-Shoulder Lace Maxi Dress ($510) is feminine in shape and edgy in color.

Self-Portrait
Off The Shoulder Lace Maxi Dress
$510 $408
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Day Dresses
Flutter sleeves up the fancy factor on this Zara Contrast Jumpsuit ($80).

Flutter sleeves up the fancy factor on this Zara Contrast Jumpsuit ($80).

The marigold shade of C/Meo Collective's Element Bustier Dress ($206) will look absolutely gorgeous in the sunlight.

The marigold shade of C/Meo Collective's Element Bustier Dress ($206) will look absolutely gorgeous in the sunlight.

Asos Dresses
C/meo Collective Element Bustier Dress
$206
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
Stand out from the crowd in bold stripes when you put on Ted Baker's Freida Midi Dress ($482).

Stand out from the crowd in bold stripes when you put on Ted Baker's Freida Midi Dress ($482).

Ted Baker
Frieda Midi Dress
$482
from Asos
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Evening Dresses
The Asos Salon Embroidered Floral Midi Dress ($135) has contrast straps and a sexy back.

The Asos Salon Embroidered Floral Midi Dress ($135) has contrast straps and a sexy back.

Asos
SALON Embroidered Floral Midi Dress with Contrast Straps
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
A jacquard printed kimono like this Zara Dress ($100) is perfectly dreamy for a cocktail party.

A jacquard printed kimono like this Zara Dress ($100) is perfectly dreamy for a cocktail party.

The lightweight cotton fabric of the Gestuz Maxi One Shoulder Floral Dress ($315) makes this look just shy of fancy-shmancy.

The lightweight cotton fabric of the Gestuz Maxi One Shoulder Floral Dress ($315) makes this look just shy of fancy-shmancy.

Gestuz
Maxi One Shoulder Floral Dress
$315
from Asos
Buy Now See more Gestuz Day Dresses
The cold shoulder detail on the Marchesa Notte Rose Embroidered Dress ($795) is just as notable as the emerald color.

The cold shoulder detail on the Marchesa Notte Rose Embroidered Dress ($795) is just as notable as the emerald color.

Marchesa
rose embroidered dress
$795
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Marchesa Dresses
You won't regret investing in a simple chiffon cocktail dress like Mango's Asymmetrical Ruffle style ($60).

You won't regret investing in a simple chiffon cocktail dress like Mango's Asymmetrical Ruffle style ($60).

MANGO
Asymmetrical ruffle dress
$59.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Dresses
The Haney Taylor One-Shoulder Dress ($3,350) is metallic in tone and a touch sultry.

The Haney Taylor One-Shoulder Dress ($3,350) is metallic in tone and a touch sultry.

shopbop.com Evening Dresses
HANEY Taylor One Shoulder Dress
$3,350 $1,675
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Evening Dresses
Opt for something with bows when you shop Erdem's Bree Cold-Shoulder number ($4,095).

Opt for something with bows when you shop Erdem's Bree Cold-Shoulder number ($4,095).

Erdem
Bree Cold Shoulder Dress
$4,095 $1,639
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Erdem Cocktail Dresses
Tibi's Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit ($650) is sleek down to every last detail.

Tibi's Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit ($650) is sleek down to every last detail.

Tibi
Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit
$650
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Tibi Pants
Try on Zara's Long Floral Print Dress ($70) with tasseled earrings and a cute clutch.

Try on Zara's Long Floral Print Dress ($70) with tasseled earrings and a cute clutch.

3 Black Tie or Formal
Black Tie or Formal

A typical black-tie number is floor-length, unless it's got intricate embellishments that dazzle or a killer statement sleeve that looks as though it belongs on the red carpet. A superformal gown is the most fun to shop for — you should keep your power color and best assets in mind, and choose a piece that's memorable. You'll be posing for photos, after all, and absolutely everyone will be dressed to impress.

You'll fall in love with the canary yellow shade of the True Decadence Tiered Maxi Dress ($143) in an instant.

It's all about the back with Mango's Metallic Gown ($100).

It's all about the back with Mango's Metallic Gown ($100).

MANGO
Metallic gown
$99.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Evening Dresses
Even belting the Fame and Partners Gemini Dress ($289) doesn't take away from its glamour.

Even belting the Fame and Partners Gemini Dress ($289) doesn't take away from its glamour.

Fame & Partners
The Gemini Dress
$289
from Fame and Partners
Buy Now See more Fame & Partners Evening Dresses
All eyes on you in the Rosie Assoulin Zorro Silk-Faile dress ($4,495).

All eyes on you in the Rosie Assoulin Zorro Silk-Faile dress ($4,495).

Rosie Assoulin
Zorro silk-faille gown
$4,495 $1,348
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Rosie Assoulin Evening Dresses
The Halston Heritage Tulip Cotton Gown ($725) is delightfully surprising in shape.

The Halston Heritage Tulip Cotton Gown ($725) is delightfully surprising in shape.

Halston
Tulip Cotton Faille Gown
$725 $289.99
from Halston Heritage
Buy Now See more Halston Evening Dresses
You will be the star of the show when you walk into the room boasting these fabulous Elizabeth Kennedy Sleeves ($4,800).

You will be the star of the show when you walk into the room boasting these fabulous Elizabeth Kennedy Sleeves ($4,800).

MODA OPERANDI Dresses
Elizabeth Kennedy V-Neck Caftan with Pleats
$4,800
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Dresses
Carolina Herrera's Strapless Tiered Dress ($8,900) is quite the splurge, but absolutely breathtaking.

Carolina Herrera's Strapless Tiered Dress ($8,900) is quite the splurge, but absolutely breathtaking.

Carolina Herrera
Strapless Tiered Ombré Ball Gown, Red
$8,990
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Carolina Herrera Evening Dresses
The ML Monique Lhuillier Embroidered Dress ($650) is one of those save-for-all-seasons pieces.

The ML Monique Lhuillier Embroidered Dress ($650) is one of those save-for-all-seasons pieces.

Monique Lhuillier
Embroidered Chiffon Cape Gown
$650
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Monique Lhuillier Evening Dresses
Add a sexy touch to your look with the open back on the Reformation Eliana Dress ($428).

Add a sexy touch to your look with the open back on the Reformation Eliana Dress ($428).

Reformation
Eliana Dress
$428
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
Amur's Ariel Gown ($798) is the perfect shade of midnight navy.

Amur's Ariel Gown ($798) is the perfect shade of midnight navy.

REVOLVE Evening Dresses
AMUR Ariel Gown
$798 $559
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Evening Dresses
The Y.A.S Pallida Frill Dress ($229) is made up of gorgeous flowing layers.

The Y.A.S Pallida Frill Dress ($229) is made up of gorgeous flowing layers.

Asos Dresses
Y.A.S Pallida Frill Maxi Dress
$229
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
The long bow on the Oscar de la Renta Bi-Color Dress ($5,480) makes it a watermelon dream.

The long bow on the Oscar de la Renta Bi-Color Dress ($5,480) makes it a watermelon dream.

Oscar de la Renta
Bi-colour satin column gown
$5,480 $3,836
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta Evening Dresses
The bodice on the Marchesa Notte Floral Embroidered Dress ($1,095) is bold as can be.

The bodice on the Marchesa Notte Floral Embroidered Dress ($1,095) is bold as can be.

Marchesa
Floral Embroidered Gown
$1,095 $657
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Marchesa Evening Dresses
Zac Zac Posen's Trudely Floral Gown ($1,290) comes with a matching floor-sweeping cape.

Zac Zac Posen's Trudely Floral Gown ($1,290) comes with a matching floor-sweeping cape.

Zac Posen
Trudey Floral Embroidered Gown
$1,290
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Zac Posen Evening Dresses
