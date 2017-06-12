6/12/17 6/12/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Wedding Guest Dresses by Occasion The Ultimate Guide to Wedding Dress Codes — and 47 Looks to Match June 12, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 384 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. "How lovely, a wedding to go to!" you think as you unwrap your latest invite. But at the very bottom corner, you notice the dress code and likely start to panic. What qualifies as "dressy casual," and how do you know if that little red mini is "cocktail" approved? Chill out — we've broken down the basics and made you a handy guide. Here, you'll find a quick description of each style along with a few perfect options for each occasion. Whether you're headed to the garden for a casual reception or you'll be dancing the night away in a glamorous hall, we found you a look. Strappy sleeves, fun prints, and lightweight maxis all fit the bill. You might even style one of these for a night out, so allow yourself to invest in a treasure. These dresses and pants will easily become staples in your wardrobe. Complete Mango's Floral Halter Jumpsuit ($100) with platform espadrilles and drop earrings. MANGO Floral halter jumpsuit $99.99 from MANGO The Rebecca Taylor Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress ($650) stays cinched with a halter neck. Rebecca Taylor Women's Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress $650 $259.98 from Nordstrom You can easily get away with wearing white to a wedding when your Zara Printed Mini Dress ($70) is splashed with florals like these. Zara Printed Mini Dress $70 from zara.com The Fame and Partners Issa Dress ($249) comes in a sugar pink shade we can't get enough of. Fame and Partners Issa Dress $249 from fameandpartners.com A breezy maxi like Club Monaco's Agnez Halter Number ($298) will flow like the wind. Club Monaco Agnez Maxi Halter Dress $298 from Club Monaco Of course, a linen LBD is always appropriate. Shop the Wilfred Astere Dress at Aritzia ($145). Wilfred Astere Dress at Aritzia $145 from us.aritzia.com The Self-Portrait Lace Frill Mini Dress ($510) is vibrant enough to make a statement, offered in an unexpected silhouette. Self-Portrait Self Portrait Lace Frill Mini Dress $510 from shopbop.com The graphic print on Mara Hoffman's Side Slit Midi Dress ($325) keeps things totally playful. Mara Hoffman Side Slit Midi Dress $325 from shopbop.com If you're a gingham girl at heart, shop J. Crew's Ruffle Dress ($128). J.Crew Tall gingham ruffle-hem dress $128 $99.99 from J.Crew The Elvi Floral Embroidered Dress ($119) comes with an underslip and colorful floral finishes. Asos Plus Dresses Elvi Floral Embroidered Dress $119 from Asos The Mango Ruffles Ring Dress ($60) comes in quite the eye-catching color. MANGO Ruffles ring dress $59.99 from MANGO The pom-poms on this Tibi Midi ($1,250) are perfectly cutesy. Tibi Women's Pompom Halter Midi Dress $1,250 from Nordstrom Show a slip of leg and bare your shoulders in J. Mendel's Minidress ($4,400). J. Mendel WOMEN'S GROMMET-DETAILED OFF-THE-SHOULDER COCKTAIL DRESS $4,400 $1,099 from Barneys Warehouse You'll love the one-sleeve detail on this Lavish Alice dress ($124). Asos Dresses Lavish Alice One Shoulder Pencil Dress With Exaggerated Ruffle Sleeve $124 from Asos The ruffles on the Truly You Skater Dress ($60) are perfectly dainty. Truly You Ruffle Sleeve Skater Dress $60 from Asos Be bold with a long belt when you wear Zara's Mini Dress With Ruffled Sleeves ($50). Zara's Mini Dress With Ruffled Sleeves $50 from zara.com Topshop's Bright Tie Bandeau Jumpsuit ($110) will look all the more elegant paired with neutral heels and statement earrings. Topshop Tie bandeau jumpsuit $110 from Topshop After the party, you could bring Zimmermann's Caravan Tiered design ($530) along on vacation. Zimmermann Caravan Tiered Sun Dress $530 $371 from Forward By Elyse Walker

2 Cocktail or Semiformal The cocktail dress takes things to the next level. Longer hemlines are ideal, but it might be all about the silk material or the feminine ruffle details on the sleeve. There's something special about this dress, be it the color or the open back. There's no denying that a cocktail affair is fancy, so don't be afraid to dress up and strap on your heels. The Asos Gold Embellished Fringe Dress ($285) is lightweight and loose in a flapper style. Asos GOLD Embellished Fringe Midi Shift Dress $285 from Asos You won't go unnoticed in the kelly green Reformation Callalily Dress ($428). Reformation Callalily Dress $428 from Reformation Self-Portrait's Off-the-Shoulder Lace Maxi Dress ($510) is feminine in shape and edgy in color. Self-Portrait Off The Shoulder Lace Maxi Dress $510 $408 from LUISAVIAROMA Flutter sleeves up the fancy factor on this Zara Contrast Jumpsuit ($80). The marigold shade of C/Meo Collective's Element Bustier Dress ($206) will look absolutely gorgeous in the sunlight. Asos Dresses C/meo Collective Element Bustier Dress $206 from Asos Stand out from the crowd in bold stripes when you put on Ted Baker's Freida Midi Dress ($482). Ted Baker Frieda Midi Dress $482 from Asos The Asos Salon Embroidered Floral Midi Dress ($135) has contrast straps and a sexy back. Asos SALON Embroidered Floral Midi Dress with Contrast Straps $135 from Asos A jacquard printed kimono like this Zara Dress ($100) is perfectly dreamy for a cocktail party. The lightweight cotton fabric of the Gestuz Maxi One Shoulder Floral Dress ($315) makes this look just shy of fancy-shmancy. Gestuz Maxi One Shoulder Floral Dress $315 from Asos The cold shoulder detail on the Marchesa Notte Rose Embroidered Dress ($795) is just as notable as the emerald color. Marchesa rose embroidered dress $795 from Farfetch You won't regret investing in a simple chiffon cocktail dress like Mango's Asymmetrical Ruffle style ($60). MANGO Asymmetrical ruffle dress $59.99 from MANGO The Haney Taylor One-Shoulder Dress ($3,350) is metallic in tone and a touch sultry. shopbop.com Evening Dresses HANEY Taylor One Shoulder Dress $3,350 $1,675 from shopbop.com Opt for something with bows when you shop Erdem's Bree Cold-Shoulder number ($4,095). Erdem Bree Cold Shoulder Dress $4,095 $1,639 from Saks Fifth Avenue Tibi's Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit ($650) is sleek down to every last detail. Tibi Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit $650 from Forward By Elyse Walker Try on Zara's Long Floral Print Dress ($70) with tasseled earrings and a cute clutch.

3 Black Tie or Formal A typical black-tie number is floor-length, unless it's got intricate embellishments that dazzle or a killer statement sleeve that looks as though it belongs on the red carpet. A superformal gown is the most fun to shop for — you should keep your power color and best assets in mind, and choose a piece that's memorable. You'll be posing for photos, after all, and absolutely everyone will be dressed to impress. You'll fall in love with the canary yellow shade of the True Decadence Tiered Maxi Dress ($143) in an instant. It's all about the back with Mango's Metallic Gown ($100). MANGO Metallic gown $99.99 from MANGO Even belting the Fame and Partners Gemini Dress ($289) doesn't take away from its glamour. Fame & Partners The Gemini Dress $289 from Fame and Partners All eyes on you in the Rosie Assoulin Zorro Silk-Faile dress ($4,495). Rosie Assoulin Zorro silk-faille gown $4,495 $1,348 from MATCHESFASHION.COM The Halston Heritage Tulip Cotton Gown ($725) is delightfully surprising in shape. Halston Tulip Cotton Faille Gown $725 $289.99 from Halston Heritage You will be the star of the show when you walk into the room boasting these fabulous Elizabeth Kennedy Sleeves ($4,800). MODA OPERANDI Dresses Elizabeth Kennedy V-Neck Caftan with Pleats $4,800 from MODA OPERANDI Carolina Herrera's Strapless Tiered Dress ($8,900) is quite the splurge, but absolutely breathtaking. Carolina Herrera Strapless Tiered Ombré Ball Gown, Red $8,990 from Neiman Marcus The ML Monique Lhuillier Embroidered Dress ($650) is one of those save-for-all-seasons pieces. Monique Lhuillier Embroidered Chiffon Cape Gown $650 from Saks Fifth Avenue Add a sexy touch to your look with the open back on the Reformation Eliana Dress ($428). Reformation Eliana Dress $428 from Reformation Amur's Ariel Gown ($798) is the perfect shade of midnight navy. REVOLVE Evening Dresses AMUR Ariel Gown $798 $559 from REVOLVE The Y.A.S Pallida Frill Dress ($229) is made up of gorgeous flowing layers. Asos Dresses Y.A.S Pallida Frill Maxi Dress $229 from Asos The long bow on the Oscar de la Renta Bi-Color Dress ($5,480) makes it a watermelon dream. Oscar de la Renta Bi-colour satin column gown $5,480 $3,836 from MATCHESFASHION.COM The bodice on the Marchesa Notte Floral Embroidered Dress ($1,095) is bold as can be. Marchesa Floral Embroidered Gown $1,095 $657 from Saks Fifth Avenue Zac Zac Posen's Trudely Floral Gown ($1,290) comes with a matching floor-sweeping cape. Zac Posen Trudey Floral Embroidered Gown $1,290 from Saks Fifth Avenue