These Are the 18 Stars You'll Always Find in the Front Row at Fashion Week

The celebrities who sit front row at Fashion Week share a genuine love for design. While some of them are model vets, like Cara Delevingne and Miranda Kerr, others just have strong relationships with their favorite brands, and they love to show their support.

Actresses like Sienna Miller, Kate Bosworth, and Diane Kruger arrive dressed to the nines, turning every camera their way. But when they're in their seats, admiring the debut looks before them, they're completely engaged. Scroll for a list of the 18 stars you can always trust to find at Fashion Week no matter the season and read up on their favorite shows to attend.

Whoever's Next to Anna Wintour at Fashion Week Has the Best Seat in the House

Harley Viera-Newton
Zayn Malik
Kanye West
Chloë Grace Moretz
Cara Delevingne
Jaden Smith
Sienna Miller
Selena Gomez
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Culpo
Kylie Jenner
Jamie Chung
Ciara
Kim Kardashian
Miranda Kerr
Alexa Chung
Diane Kruger
Kate Bosworth
