The Crazy-Hilarious Things Our Dads Have Said About Our Outfits
The Crazy-Hilarious Things Our Dads Have Said About Our Outfits

We're not saying our style choices have always been on point, but we'd like to think we're a bit more well-informed than our fashion-challenged fathers. (Let's just say he's not your first choice for a shopping partner.) Still, when our dads see something, they say something. He's texted you some bizarre comment, made uncomfortable remarks at the dinner table, and looked you up and down when you've emerged from your bedroom, confused about what you've got on. So, here are 10 unfiltered comments our own dads have made about our clothing — all totally real and totally raw.

16 Stellar Gifts For the Stylish Dad in Your Life

nancyeinhart nancyeinhart 2 years

LOL! I think my favorite is about buying shoes not being big news.
