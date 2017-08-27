9 Things I Learned About Fashion as a 30-Something

The older you get, the more "rules" seem to apply when it comes to fashion. People have a lot of opinions about what is and isn't appropriate for women of certain ages, and this really kicks into gear when you hit your 30s. Your 20s are the golden years when anything goes. But then you hit 30 and you're in a scary new age bracket where everyone has an opinion.

The question is, how much of this unsolicited advice is actually useful? Personally, I don't think much of it is. So instead of the usual rules, I'm sharing what I've learned about dressing my imperfect 32-year-old body and why those checklists aren't for everyone.